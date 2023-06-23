Zelenskyy says Russia is planning to sabotage the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Friday, June 9, 2023.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is warning that Russian forces are preparing a "terrorist act" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest atomic power station.

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi was travelling to Russia to meet with nuclear authorities on Friday.

Ukrainian "intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation," Zelenskyy said in a video address released on social media Thursday. "They have prepared everything for this."

Zelenskyy did not provide further details but said Ukraine will share "all the evidence" with Kyiv's international partners – "all of them". He also warned that "radiation knows no borders" and "who it hits" will depend on the "direction of the wind".

Russia rejected Zelenskyy’s accusations. "Zelenskyy’s words that Russia is allegedly preparing an act of terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are another lie," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said shortly after the Ukrainian leader's video was released.

Zelenskyy’s warning was issued as concerns grew over the Zaporizhzhia plant's security.

Fighting in the region has intensified after Kyiv launched a counteroffensive against Russia's invading forces, while the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in southern Ukraine has raised worries over water levels in the nuclear station's cooling pond.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi in November 2022, in Berlin, Germany.

On Thursday, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that Grossi, director general of the UN’s IAEA nuclear watchdog, would meet the head of Russia's state nuclear company, Alexei Likhachev, in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Friday. Last week, Grossi visited the Zaporizhzhia plant and met with Zelensky in Kyiv.

On Wednesday, the IAEA issued a statement in which it said it was "aware of reports of mines" being "placed near the cooling pond" but "no mines were observed at the site" during Grossi's visit. The IAEA also said it was aware of "previous placement of mines outside the plant perimeter" and "at particular places inside – which security personnel at the plant explained were for defensive purposes".

"While the presence of any explosive device is not in line with safety standards, the main safety functions of the facility would not be significantly affected," Grossi said.

As fighting continued in eastern and southern Ukraine, Russian officials accused Kyiv of carrying out a missile strike on a bridge linking the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to Crimea, which Russia invaded illegally annexed in 2014. Russian news outlets reported no casualties.

Vladimir Saldo, the Kremlin-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied portion of Kherson region, said on social media that Kyiv's forces hit the bridge, near the settlement of Chonhar, with British-made Storm Shadow missiles.

"Missile damage to the bridges that connect Crimea and the Kherson region is another completely senseless action carried out by the Kyiv regime on orders from London," Saldo said in a Telegram post, sharing images and a video of the damaged bridge.

"This will not affect the course of the special operation in any way - there are other land routes to the Crimea," Saldo said, using Russia's euphemism for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Leo Correa/AP Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around twenty kilometres away in an area in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

However, Russian military bloggers said the bridges at Chonhar were Russia's main military logistical and civilian transport route in the region, adding that Ukraine would likely target the bridges in the future to sever a key logistics route.

Yuriy Sobolevsky, a Ukrainian regional official in Kherson, said the attack was "of great importance" and was "a blow to the military logistics of the occupiers".

The Kremlin, meanwhile, asserted on Thursday that Ukraine's offensive, though only weeks old, is already failing and that Ukraine is suffering catastrophic losses. President Vladimir Putin has taken to announcing figures every few days tallying the Ukrainian tanks and armoured vehicles Russia claims to have destroyed since June 4. Putin on Thursday said the figure reached 923, including 245 tanks.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Russian Security Council on Thursday that Russia had eliminated 13 of 81 foreign tanks provided to Ukraine, adding that Western arms supplies this year "will not have any significant impact on the progress of hostilities". The head of the Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, asserted without evidence that Ukraine had lost 13,000 troops in the counteroffensive since June 4.

Putin and Shoigu lately have emphasised what they call a "lull" in the Ukrainian offensive, but the Russian leader warned the Security Council that Ukraine had not yet exhausted its offensive potential.

"After 16 days of active operations and heavy casualties, the enemy has reduced its activity," Shoigu told the meeting. He said that Russia had recently recruited 114,000 contract soldiers and 52,000 volunteers, after an intensive recruitment drive. In recent months, authorities have tapped Russian companies and state-owned enterprises to pressure men to fight, according to Russian independent media.

For his part, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Wednesday that Ukrainian forces were advancing in the south and firming up their defences in the east in "fierce battles" with Russian forces.

The country's general staff said in daily report Thursday that Ukrainian forces were attacking in the direction of the southern cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk and were defending positions around Lyman and Bakhmut in the east.

"Particularly heavy fighting continues in the direction of Lyman in the areas of Yampolivka and Serebryansky Forest," the report said.

The country's air force said in a statement that Russia overnight launched three cruise missiles and three ballistic Kinzhals. None of the missiles "reached their targets" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the statement said, but it did not provide further details. Three out of four drones were shot down in the Odessa region.

On Thursday, Andriy Yermak, head of Zelenskyy’s administration and one of the most powerful people in the country, said Ukraine should "receive a clear prospect of membership" in Nato at a summit of the military alliance's leaders next month in Vilnius, Lithuania. This should happen "when circumstances allow," but with "reliable security guarantees for the transition period."

A day earlier, Yermak said in an online discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank that Kyiv expected to be "invited to Nato with open date but with concrete signal."

Support of Ukraine's accelerated admission appears to be split among alliance members, however. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London on Thursday that Britain would be "very supportive" of giving Ukraine a path to joining Nato that would speed up its entry.

But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the German legislature, the Bundestag, that "we have to take a sober look at the current situation" and suggested members "focus on the top priority" at the Nato summit - "namely strengthening the combat power of Ukraine."

"The Ukrainian government itself has stated that joining Nato is out of the question while Russia is waging war against Ukraine," Scholz said.