What just happened in Russia? The Wagner crisis explained

EXPLAINER: A fast-moving crisis unfolded in Russia as Vladimir Putin faced an apparent insurrection from a former ally, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and the Russian mercenary fighters he leads.

For the moment, things appear to be calming down, as the forces answering to Prigozhin, the Wagner Group chief, have halted their march towards Moscow which began on Saturday (local time) and turned around. The development came after an agreement between Prigozhin and Putin was brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Criminal charges previously started against Prigozhin will be dropped, and the Wagner boss will go to Belarus, Peskov said.

Still, the dispute represents a significant challenge to Putin's leadership, the potential loss of one of Putin's most successful field commanders, and a possible shift in the course of the war in Ukraine.

Here's a summary of what we know about the conflict.

Who is Yevgeniy Prigozhin, and why is he so important?

The 62-year-old Prigozhin had been a fervent supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine and is in charge of the Russian private military contractor known as the Wagner Group. Prigozhin had played a central role in the war, first by deploying his mercenaries on the front lines and later by recruiting heavily from prisons to bolster Moscow's depleted forces.

Wagner led the onslaught in Bakhmut, which culminated in Putin declaring the city under Russian control - his first significant territorial gain since last summer.

Americans may remember Prigozhin as the financier of the Internet Research Agency - the Russian "troll farm" that the Justice Department named in a 2018 indictment over interference in the 2016 US presidential election through weaponised social media.

AP Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

How did the dispute start?

Internal tensions between Prigozhin and Russian military leaders have been simmering for months over what Prigozhin believed were leadership failures within the military. Prigozhin accused Russian generals of stonewalling his ammunition requests and, as a result, blamed them for his fighters dying "in heaps" in Ukraine.

The dispute reached a boiling point Friday when Prigozhin accused Russian forces of conducting a strike on his fighters at an encampment in Ukraine.

Who are the other key players here?

Two of Putin's top military leaders - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian General Staff - have been on the receiving end of Prigozhin's vitriol. At one point, he called for Shoigu and Gerasimov to face a firing squad.

Shoigu recently decreed that all "volunteer formations" must sign a contract with the Defence Ministry by July 1, which would place Prigozhin's mercenaries under Shoigu's control. Prigozhin said Wagner would not sign.

The appointment of Gerasimov as overall commander of the war in Ukraine also was viewed as a blow to Prigozhin, who lost his main source of personnel when the Defence Ministry barred him from recruiting in prisons.

AP Members of the Wagner Group military company sit atop of a tank on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

What exactly did Prigozhin do?

Prigozhin said he had taken control of the main Russian military command base in the southern region of Rostov and told two Russian military commanders that he would blockade Rostov and send his forces to Moscow unless he could confront his enemies: Shoigu and Gerasimov.

Prigozhin called for Russians to join Wagner against Shoigu and Gerasimov. He also accused the pair of lying about the war in Ukraine and undercounting casualties. "This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin declared.

By Saturday, Prigozhin had agreed to turn his forces around and not march to Moscow.

What deal was brokered?

Many analysts predicted that Prigozhin would be killed or arrested as Wagner forces moved toward Moscow. But the sudden about-face of Prigozhin's troops appeared to have eased the crisis for now.

The agreement for Prigozhin's forces to turn around was brokered by the Belarusian president, who spoke with Putin before negotiating with Prigozhin, according to the Belarusian state-owned news agency Belta and the Kremlin. With security guarantees for Wagner on the table, Prigozhin reportedly agreed to stop his dash to Moscow.

Russian media outlets reported Wagner forces leaving the city of Rostov-on-Don after the Kremlin said that charges will be dropped against the Wagner chief and that he will be sent to Belarus.

Prigozhin has often been seen as the most credible of Russia's field commanders. His disappearance from the battlefield will be watched closely.

How is Ukraine responding?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Saturday that the events inside Russia show "that the bosses of Russia do not control anything."

"Nothing at all. Complete chaos," Zelensky said. "And it is happening on Russian territory, which is fully loaded with weapons."

The Ukrainian military continued pressing its offensive on Saturday, though there were no immediate signs that the rebellion next door had eased the Ukrainian path to victory.

Valeriy Shershen, an armed forces spokesman in eastern Ukraine, said Saturday that Kyiv's troops had liberated "several positions" in the Donetsk region in the country's east, recapturing territory that had been under the control of Russian forces and Moscow-backed separatists since hostilities broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Shershen said that the territory was retaken a week ago but that the news was withheld for "certain tactical considerations."

AP A man takes down a poster reading "Join us at Wagner", which is associated with the owner of the Wagner private military contractor, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is seen above a highway on the outskirts of St. Petersburg, Russia.

How are Western officials responding?

The United States and many Nato allies have said they have been closely monitoring the situation in Russia. The US National Security Council said US President Joe Biden was briefed Friday night, and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke Saturday with allies from Canada, France, Germany, Poland and Britain.

The Pentagon's top military officer, General Mark A. Milley, cancelled a trip to the Middle East in light of the crisis, an official said Saturday. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was to leave Washington on Saturday to visit Israel and Jordan, said his spokesman, Colonel David Butler. Milley instead spoke Saturday with his Ukrainian counterpart, General Valery Zaluzhny, Butler said in a separate statement.

What do I need to know about the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group is not a single, traditional company, but a shadowy network of organisations providing fighters for hire - with the approval of the Kremlin.

According to research by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, the group has probably operated in as many as 30 countries and has two training camps in Russia.

Pavel Bednyakov Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

It is ostensibly private, but according to CSIS, "its management and operations are deeply intertwined with the Russian military and intelligence community" under Putin.

Prigozhin made billions through government catering contracts. While the Wagner Group appears to be partly bankrolled by Prigozhin's ties to the Kremlin, it has also used violence and extortion in an effort to corner the extremely lucrative diamond industry in the Central African Republic.

Who are the mercenaries who fight as part of the Wagner Group?

The United States estimated earlier this year that about 50,000 of Prigozhin's Wagner fighters had deployed to Ukraine, the majority of them recruited from inside Russian prisons.

The United States has imposed rounds of sanctions on the group and designated it a "significant transnational criminal organisation."

The mercenary outfit has been accused of "mass executions, rape, child abductions, and physical abuse in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali," Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen said in a statement earlier this year.