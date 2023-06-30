Watch: Putin draws smiley face during rare public walkabout

Vladimir Putin drew a cartoon smiley face with big ears for the cameras in his first public outing since the aborted Wagner coup.

The odd moment came after a rare meet-and-greet with Russians in an apparent charm offensive aimed at projecting support for his rule.

The 70-year-old, who became almost invisible to the public during the Covid pandemic, greeted a crowd of supporters on Wednesday evening during a surprise walkabout in the North Caucasus region of Dagestan.

He later visited a hi-tech exhibition in Moscow and drew a crude sketch of a smiley head on an electronic board, bearing a similarity to Sponge Bob Squarepants or 7-Up’s FidoDido.

There was no official explanation for his drawing. The Russian leader was seen walking up to the white electronic board with some maths equations written on it, took a pen and drew the sketch of a head with wavy hair and massive ears after a company executive asked him to leave an autograph.

The executive reminded Putin of a Siberian school visit ten years earlier when the Russian leader ended up leaving an odd drawing on the electronic board. When asked by the students what it was, Putin said: “It’s a cat - from the rear.”

Residents of the city of Derbent were seen reaching out to shake the president’s hand from behind security barriers on his walkabout in Dagestan.and he had a selfie taken with a 13-year-old girl who popped up next to him.

The event marked Putin’s first public outing since an aborted coup led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.

In footage aired by Russian state media, Putin said he was sure he had the support of his people despite the recent unrest.

“I did not doubt the reaction in Dagestan and in all of the country,” Putin said as he met Sergei Melikov, the head of the region.

Prighozin’s failed rebellion saw Wagner mercenaries march from the Ukrainian border to within 125 miles of Moscow before the uprising was abruptly called off on Saturday evening.

Alexei Druzhinin/AP The event marked Putin’s first public outing since an aborted coup led by Yevgeny Prigozhin (left), head of the Wagner mercenary group.

State television channels have touted footage of Putin’s visit to the Muslim majority region as proof of his popularity.

“The president got such a welcome that even rock stars would nervously smoke in the corner with envy,” TV anchor Olga Skabeyeva said on the Rossiya 1 flagship news show.

“Where else would any nation’s leader get a welcome like this?”

Significant location

But Kremlin observers said Putin’s choice of location was significant as he lacks widespread support in Moscow and his native St Petersburg.

“It’d be impossible to organise a rapturous welcome for him in Moscow or any other central Russian region,” Abbas Gallyamov, a former Kremlin speechwriter, said in a Telegram post.

Unlike his predecessors, Putin typically shuns crowds and has famously hosted foreign dignitaries at the Kremlin behind a 20ft table.

Long after Russia and other countries dropped all remaining Covid restrictions, Putin’s office has maintained that anyone coming into close contact with him must be regularly tested for the virus and spend at least one week in self-isolation prior to a meeting.

Earlier this month, several Russian pro-war bloggers said they had been ordered to observe the isolation protocol before they were allowed to hold face-to-face talks with Putin.