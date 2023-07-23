Russians get away from it all ... with a holiday to Crimea

Russians determined not to miss their summer holidays are still flocking to occupied Crimea, with bookings holding up despite Ukrainian drone attacks.

With its tree-covered cliffs and sandy beaches, Crimea has long been a favoured holiday destination for Russians, but it is now on the edge of a warzone.

Bookings may have dropped by 50% in northern Crimea, near Ukraine’s Kherson region, said a tour agent – but they have barely shifted in Sevastopol and Yalta, the main tourist hubs on the southern shore.

“People have already paid for their vacation and don’t want to give it up,” she told The Telegraph.

“Also, the Russian media say that everything is under control and Russians believe them.”

Another tour agent said that Russian tourists had “got used to” the war in Ukraine rumbling along in the background, even though the frequency and intensity of drone attacks on Crimea has increased markedly this year.

Sevastopol is Crimea’s largest city, with a population of 500,000 that swells in the summer season.

Tourists love its beaches, shops, restaurants and bars, as well as the harbour where they can spot warships and submarines belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

Olga Maltsev/Getty Images Crimea remains a popular holiday destination with Russians, even though it is being targeted by Ukrainian drones.

But the naval base also makes Sevastopol harbour a priority target for the Ukrainian military.

This week alone, roughly three dozen Ukrainian waterborne and aerial drones have attacked it, although these attacks do not seem to bother most visiting tourists.

“Some people get unsettled, but it doesn’t affect most people. You have to understand the Russian mentality,” said Ksenia, the owner of a 30-room hotel in the city.

“It’s Crimea. It’s the Black Sea. People always want to be here.”

In Simferopol, the Crimean capital, which lies in central Crimea and is popular with tourists for its Tartar links, parks and laid-back atmosphere, those involved in the tourism trade expressed similar sentiments.

Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images People enjoy the beach in Yalta, Crimea.

At the Barrel Bar, a Belgian gastro pub near the Botanical Gardens, a staff member said that it was business as usual.

“Everything is the same,” he said. “Everybody is in for a great time.”

Still, it has been a dangerous week across Crimea.

As well as the Sevastopol harbour attacks, on Monday (local time) an alleged Ukrainian drone strike damaged the only bridge linking Crimea to the mainland, killing two people.

On Wednesday and Saturday, blasts destroyed two Russian military ammunition depots in east and central Crimea. On Thursday, in the north of the peninsula, shrapnel from a drone shot down by air defence systems killed a teenage girl.

Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images The war is not keeping Russians away from Crimea.

Crimea – a diamond-shaped peninsula slightly bigger than Wales that juts out into the Black Sea – holds a special place in Russians’ imaginations as a dreamy summer holiday destination, attracting the aspirational and the wealthy.

Tsar Nicholas II and Mikhail Gorbachev kept holiday retreats in Crimea. Since the Kremlin annexed Crimea in 2014, Moscow’s top chefs have rushed to open restaurants there.

Yulia, a Muscovite and a regular visitor, said that Crimea is gorgeous and fun – the perfect respite to the strains of modern life.

“It’s Russia’s French Riviera,” she said.

Now though, Ukraine has said that it wants to recapture the peninsula in its counter-offensive. Its tech-savvy supporters have goaded Russia’s occupying forces with online adverts for a “Crimean Beach Party” for Nato leaders.

Alexander Aksakov/Getty Images Passengers ride by ferry in Sevastopol.

On Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, said he wants to “neutralise” the 19-kilometre Kerch Bridge that connects Crimea to mainland Russia. It has now been badly damaged in two attacks in the past 10 months.

But this all seems very far away in Yalta, around 88km east of Sevastopol and home to Crimea’s most exclusive villas and hotels.

Olga, also from Moscow, is spending most of this summer in Yalta, where she bought an apartment three years ago.

She said that people sunbathing on Crimea’s beaches occasionally discuss the war, and the attack on the Kerch Bridge was disconcerting. But battles in Ukraine – and even drone attacks on Sevastopol – feel distant.

“They are working hard shooting down drones over the sea and it is close to Sevastopol but look at the map, we are far away,” she said. “And it’s so beautiful here.”

Her main worry was how to get back to Moscow next month. She drove down to Crimea as the airport is shut, but she doesn’t fancy the detour that some tourists have been taking since Monday’s attack on the bridge.

Instead of taking their chances crossing the bridge, with its traffic jams and occasional missile strikes, hundreds of Russian tourists have opted to make a 482km dash back to Russia by driving north, through occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donbas, which are close to the front lines.

The official advice is to take plenty of water, fill up with petrol before leaving and be nice to soldiers at checkpoints.

“I think I’ll take the train,” said Olga.