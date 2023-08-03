Newsable: what the drone attacks in Russia tell us about the state of the Ukraine war

Investigators examine an area next to damaged building in the "Moscow City" business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

A Russian skyscraper has been struck by a drone twice in 48 hours, and Kyiv is warning Moscow the conflict could soon move into Russian territory.

Ukraine has not admitted responsibility for the drone attacks, but Russia’s defence Ministry is pointing the blame at Kyiv nonetheless.

Jen Kirby, a senior foreign and national security reporter for US media outlet Vox, speaks to Newsable this morning to explain what this tells us about the state of the war in Ukraine.

Below is an edited transcript of the interview, which you can listen to in full here.

What do you think it would mean for the war to be taken to Russia’s doorstep?

Ukraine has conducted strikes within Russian territory within the past year of the war. Oftentimes those strikes have targeted energy infrastructure [or] facilities that might contribute to the logistics and resources of the war. We had seen in May a potential drone strike also in Moscow.

So this seems to be potentially an escalation - a way for Ukraine to send a message to Russia: ‘we can take the war to your doorstep’. It’s a bit of a warning shot, I think, but so far, we have not seen the mass casualties, or other things, that we’ve seen in Russian strikes in Ukraine.

So, this very much seems to be Ukraine sending a message to the Russian government, the establishment, and to the Russian people that there is a cost to continuing to wage this war.

What are the wider ramifications, and dangers, when it comes to Russia’s reaction?

It’s hard to say. We know that when the United States and Europe had considered how to equip Ukraine a lot of consideration had gone into ‘what might provoke Russia, what might escalate the conflict?’. Of course, we’ve seen in the past year and half that the line continues to move.

I think in some ways this is a subplot to the larger story in Ukraine, which of course is the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive. And when we think of how Russia might respond, how they might escalate, we should think about it in the context of how things are playing out on the battlefield.

Jen Kirby also discusses what these latest drone attacks mean for Europe and whether or not they are a challenge to the collective NATO alliance, as well the state of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Listen to the full interview here.

