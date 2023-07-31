War is coming to Russia, says Volodymyr Zelensky after Moscow drone attack

Volodymyr Zelensky said war was coming to Russia after suspected Ukrainian drones smashed into skyscrapers in a wealthy Moscow neighbourhood that is home to government offices.

Hours after two drones hit the Russian capital, the Ukrainian president said: “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia, to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

“After the blast, there were vibrations and I felt the bed move,” Ksenia, who was woken up by the pre-dawn, told the Bereg website. “I thought my building was collapsing.”

Roman said that he was now worried the drone attack would happen again. “I have repeatedly said that it is not very safe here,” he said. “I want to leave Russia. We planned to do this in November but most likely this will now happen earlier.”

A third drone was shot down by Russian air defences, and the attack briefly closed an international airport. Ukrainian officials hinted at responsibility, with an air force spokesman saying that “something is always flying over Moscow”.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, accused Ukraine of the attack on Moscow-City, a modern financial district that has been described as Russia’s Canary Wharf.

“Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. Facades on two city office towers were slightly damaged,” he said. Emergency services later said shrapnel had injured a security guard and a 21-year-old woman.

Screengrab Image captured on mobile phone shows the moment a drone hit a Moscow building, causing a large explosion.

The apparent Ukrainian attack came a few hours before Vladimir Putin gave a short and relatively muted speech in St Petersburg after inspecting the Russian navy during its annual parade.

Mobile phone footage captured the moment, at 4.15am, when the two drones hit one of the towers. A whining noise could be heard before a loud explosion, and then a woman began to wail.

Later, photos showed a gaping hole on the ninth floor of the 42-storey skyscraper. Glass, twisted metal and documents from Russia’s ministry of digital development littered the street below.

Russia has strengthened its air defences around Moscow to counter alleged Ukrainian drones, installing jamming equipment and surface-to-air missile systems, but the ministry of defence admitted it had only managed to shoot down one of three drones on Sunday (local time).

Yuiry Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, hinted that Ukraine was behind the strike, although there was no official confirmation.“There is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular,” he said.

Russian media reported that the Russian ministry of economic development and ministry of trade and industry also rented offices in the damaged skyscraper.

This was at least the fourth drone attack on Moscow this month, and the third this week. Two drones struck buildings near the defence ministry early on Monday morning, and officials said air defence systems shot down drones outside the capital on Friday.

The Kremlin said Putin had been informed of the strike. He has been in St Petersburg since at least Thursday, hosting African leaders at a summit.

On Sunday, the Russian president attended the annual navy day parade, a set-piece propaganda event allowing him to talk up one of his idols, the 18th-century tsar Peter the Great, who built the Russian navy and expanded the country’s empire.

But unlike last year, when he gave a bombastic speech raging against the US and the West, this was a more restrained performance focused on patriotism and history. There was no mention of the war in Ukraine, although he said he wanted to expand the navy.

“I thank the personnel of the Russian navy for the impeccable performance of the tasks facing you, for your reliability, diligence, perseverance, for impeccable devotion to the Fatherland,” he said after inspecting gunboats and a new missile boat.

John Foreman, the British defence attache in Moscow from 2019-2022, described it as a “boilerplate” speech designed to channel Peter the Great, adding: “Russian sea power is in reverse after Finland and Sweden’s Nato accession.”

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, was at Putin’s side throughout the inspection. He has faced heavy criticism for the failed invasion of Ukraine and was the focus of a rebellion by Wagner mercenaries in June.