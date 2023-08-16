Watch: Russia releases video showing navy boarding cargo ship bound for Ukraine

The Russian Ministry says they had called for a stop to examine what the ship was carrying, but the captain did not respond to the calls.

On Sunday, a Russian warship fired warning shots at a Palau-flagged cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea, the first time Russia has fired on a merchant ship beyond Ukraine since exiting a landmark UN-brokered grain deal, last month.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the Sukru Okan was heading northwards to the Ukrainian Danube River port of Izmail.

“The captain of the dry-cargo ship did not respond to the request to stop for inspection for the carriage of prohibited goods. To force the ship to stop, warning fire was opened from automatic small arms from a Russian warship,” the ministry wrote on Telegram, adding that the ship later stopped and allowed an inspection team to board.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Telegram on Tuesday (local time) that the Sukra Okan continued sailing to the port of Izmail after the inspection was completed and the report was made.

The video shows a helicopter flying over the vessel and armed Navy troops inspecting the ship and pointing guns at the crew urging them to stop the engine.

Four weeks ago, Moscow withdrew from a key export agreement that allowed Ukraine to ship millions of tons of grain across the Black Sea for sale on world markets.

In the wake of that withdrawal, Russia carried out repeated strikes on Ukrainian ports, including Odesa, and declared wide areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.