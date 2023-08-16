Ex-Russian colonel blames Putin for Ukraine war failures in court rant

While rebuking the revolt's leaders, Putin must keep the Wagner Group mercenaries and their supporters onside.

A notorious former colonel of Russia’s GRU spy agency has blamed Vladimir Putin for war failures in Ukraine as he was fined for “discrediting” the army.

Vladimir Kvachkov complained in a Moscow court on Tuesday (local time) that neither the Russian president nor Sergei Shoigu, the country’s defence minister, nor Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the general staff, were “capable of waging a war” in Ukraine.

His outburst came as the court convicted him of “discrediting the armed forces” and fined him £320 ($NZ680) over three social media posts featuring unspecified criticism of the “special military operation in Ukraine and the Russian leadership”.

The ruling marked the latest high-profile public clampdown by the Kremlin on nationalist critics who have urged Putin to declare “all-out war” on Ukraine.

But Kvachkov, 75, told the court that the charges against him made no sense, arguing it was “Putin, Shoigu and Gerasimov who are discrediting the Russian armed forces”.

He also denied any involvement with content on Odnoklassniki, the Russian social-media outlet, which had shared his three critical posts.

Kvachkov had told a reporter prior to the hearing that it was “Putin and his team who are guilty”.

If convicted again on the same charge, he will face a jail sentence.

Gavriil Grigorov/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced mounting criticism of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine.

Moscow refers to its offensive as a “special military operation” and Putin has until now refrained from formally declaring war on Ukraine.

Kvachkov has made frequent appearances at public events and on social media streams with Igor Girkin, a pro-war blogger and former Russian security officer convicted by a Dutch court of shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Girkin was arrested last month pending an investigation into alleged extremism.

His detention effectively silenced his increasingly critical postings on social media, in which he lambasted Russia’s military leadership and Putin for failing to take decisive action over the war.

Kvachkov, who previously served in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, had been notorious for his hardline nationalistic, xenophobic views.

He was tried and acquitted of plotting to kill Anatoly Chubais, a former top Russian official who spearheaded radical market reforms in the 1990s, in a car bombing in 2005.

In 2013, he was found guilty of plotting to overthrow the government and jailed until 2019.