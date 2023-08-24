The biggest surprise is that Yevgeny Prigozhin survived for so long

Yevgeny Prigozhin supposedly headed into exile in Belarus after a short-lived mutiny but Belarus’s leader says he’s not there.

Death resolves all problems, Joseph Stalin is supposed to have said. No man, no problem.

Wednesday’s (local time) air crash in the Tver region may have resolved one of the knottiest problems facing Vladimir Putin.

In retrospect, the most surprising thing about Yevgeny Prigozhin’s reported death is that he survived for so long.

Ever since he marched an army of disgruntled mercenaries on Moscow in June, Kremlin watchers have been wondering why Putin allowed his former caterer to remain alive – let alone at liberty.

So while in an ordinary air crash it would be far too early to speculate about the causes, few will buy that this was really an accident.

Even before the mutiny, one of the great mysteries of Russia’s war in Ukraine had been Putin’s tolerance of his loud-mouthed, bombastic, and openly ambitious former ally.

A “businessman” with a reputation for criminality and violence, he had long been a kind of Mr Fix-It for the Kremlin – providing everything from mass catering solutions to a troll farm for influencing the 2016 US elections and an off-the-book mercenary outfit for deniable wars in Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

Something about the sheer scale of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 seems to have gone to his head. From the moment his Wagner fighters joined the fight – more than a month after the initial invasion – Prigozhin began to relish his public image as a warlord.

Soon he was portraying himself as an advocate of the ordinary fighting man, publicly attacking the military high command and courting a powerful political constituency Putin generally reserves for himself – the hardline, armed nationalists and working classes who make up the rank and file of the Russian war machine.

But he could never win a feud with Sergei Shoigu, the Russian defence minister and a veteran Kremlin insider. Perhaps too late, he realised he had picked a fight in which he could not succeed.

The June 24 mutiny – which Prigozhin claimed was aimed at Shoigu, not the president – may have been triggered by understanding that he had few options left.

Putin’s response was baffling. First he denounced Prigozhin as a traitor and warned there would be harsh punishment, then he sat down with him in the Kremlin, invited him to a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg, and apparently gave him permission to continue his mercenary work overseas.

One day before his death, Prigozhin was seemingly back to the day job, posting a video message from Africa boasting of Wagner’s prowess in the country.

But in reality there was no way back for the once powerful mercenary leader.