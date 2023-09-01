Ukraine tells counteroffensive critics to 'shut up'

Ukraine’s foreign minister told Western allies criticising the slow pace of its counteroffensive to “shut up” at an EU meeting on Thursday (local time).

Almost three months into the much-anticipated counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army has recaptured a dozen villages and reached Russia’s main defensive lines.

But leaked Western intelligence assessments have revealed that allies are disappointed at the progress compared to last year’s lightning offensive, which recaptured swathes of territory and major cities.

“Criticising the slow pace of the counteroffensive equals spitting into the face of the Ukrainian soldier who sacrifices his life every day, moving forward and liberating one kilometre of Ukrainian soil after another,” Dmytro Kuleba told a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Spain.

“I would recommend all critics to shut up, come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimetre by themselves.”

The remarks revealed Kyiv’s growing frustration at criticism of the counteroffensive.

It has argued that slow deliveries of Western weapons are partly to blame for the speed of its advance, and says it has not been given all the weapons, particularly F-16 fighter jets, that it needs.

In a rare defence of Ukraine’s military decision-making, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, on Thursday asked the public to trust Ukraine about what is happening on the battlefield.

“Ukrainians have exceeded expectations again and again,” he told CNN. “We need to trust them. We advise, we help, we support. But it is the Ukrainians that have to make those decisions.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian president, warned allies that fighting Russia was not a “Hollywood movie”, telling them it would be foolish to expect instant results.

LIBKOS/AP A Ukrainian soldier carries supplies in a trench at the frontline in the Donetsk region. (File photo)

Separately, a Ukrainian politician on Thursday said the country’s defence minister, who was crucial in negotiating Western weapons supplies, is expected to step down.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel that Oleksiy Reznikov is likely to become Ukraine’s next ambassador to the UK. Neither Reznikov nor the presidential office commented on the report.

Ukrainian troops have reached Russia’s main defensive line in recent days, and last week captured the village of Robotyne, opening the door to bigger towns in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On Thursday, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, said Kyiv’s forces had enjoyed “successes” near the village of Novopokrivka, near Robotyne, but stopped short of giving details.