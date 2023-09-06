Unusual sight as Russian bomber jets seen covered in car tyres

A satellite image from Maxar Technologies shows car tyres placed on top of two Tu-95 bombers at Engels airbase near Saratov, Russia.

Russia’s military has started placing car tyres on top of some of their bombers to protect them from Ukrainian missile or drone attacks, some experts believe.

Satellite images produced by Maxar show two Tu-95 long-range bombers at Engels Airbase, approximately 500 kilometres from Ukraine, covered in car tyres.

“It may reduce the thermal signature for exposed strategic aviation assets placed on airfield aprons, but they will still be observable under infrared cameras,” Francisco Serra-Martins of drone maker One Way Aerospace told CNN.

The unusual images come as drone strikes conducted both by Russia and Ukraine have emerged as an ongoing feature of Russia’s protracted war against its neighbour.

While outside observers initially anticipated a rapid Russian victory after the February 2022 full-scale invasion, Ukraine has successfully defended itself.

With the embrace of the new weapons technology, Kyiv’s forces have steadily launched drone attacks deep into Russian territory.

In one satellite image, the propellers have been partially or fully removed, raising the possibility Russians are moving some planes that are in disrepair to be used as decoys.

It’s also possible the tyres are being used to confuse the sensors on drones, as a means of averting strikes.

Stephen Bornstein CEO at Brisbane-based Athena Artificial Intelligence said the tyres “might provide some cushioning if a drone hits the plane directly, such that the impact switch on the fuse of the drone doesn’t set off”.

“Additionally, it may adjust the visual and thermal signature to try and ‘spoof’ any onboard seekers.”

“Both of these reasons would only have finite utility as it would depend on how the drone is guided and the method of detonation.”

The Drive, a publication that tracks military technology, wrote that the timing of the move by Russia comes “immediately after the announcement that Ukraine has modified its Neptune anti-ship cruise missile to hit targets on land”.

The placement “strongly suggests that the tyres are intended to confuse incoming missiles’ targeting systems”.

Last week, published analysis suggested Australian-made cardboard drones were used in an attack on a Russian airfield.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Tuesday accused Australia of “enthusiastically contributing to the anti-Russian campaign directed from Washington” warning Australia “is increasingly being drawn into the conflict in Ukraine”.

“Australian drones are actually used to strike targets in Russia,” Zakharova said.

CNN quoted a Nato military who said: “We believe it’s meant to protect against drones. We don’t know if this will have any effect.”