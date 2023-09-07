Russian strike on market in eastern Ukrainian kills 17 and wounds dozens, officials say

Rescue workers puts out a fire after a Russian rocket attack on a food market in the city centre of Kostiantynivka, Ukraine.

A Russian missile struck an outdoor market in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

The deadly attack came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv and was expected to announce more than US$1 billion (NZ$1.7b) in new funding for Ukraine in the 18-month-old war.

Associated Press journalists at the site of the attack in the city of Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region saw covered bodies on the ground and emergency workers extinguishing fires at market stalls, with blackened and mangled cars nearby.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said 17 people were killed, and another 32 were wounded. The Defence Ministry said the market was hit by a ballistic missile.

Firefighters extinguished blazes that burned about 30 pavilions at the market, he added.

Twenty shops, power lines, an administrative building and the floor of an apartment building were damaged, according to the prosecutor general’s office.

The attack was another grim reminder of the war’s civilian toll. “A regular market. Shops. A pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong,” Zelenskyy said on his official Telegram channel.

“Those who know this place are well aware that it is a civilian area," Zelenskyy said later at a news conference with visiting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “There aren’t any military units nearby. The strike was deliberate.”

Brendan Smialowski/AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken before a meeting at Bankova in Kyiv.

Blinken's visit was aimed at assessing Ukraine’s 3-month-old counteroffensive and signalling continued US backing as some Western allies express worries about Kyiv’s slow progress in driving out Russian forces, according to US officials.

“We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs, not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long-term, to make sure that it has a strong deterrent,” Blinken said. “We’re also determined to continue to work with our partners as they build and rebuild a strong economy, strong democracy.”

Blinken was set to pledge more than US$1 billion in new funding, a senior State Department official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the announcement before it was made.

The money would be for “a range” of investments, the official said, without elaborating.

STUFF Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko hopes to get New Zealand investors thinking about Ukraine.

Roughly US$275 million will be military aid, including depleted uranium tank rounds that had been a subject of internal administration debate until Tuesday, according to another US official.

About US$175 million of the total will be in the form of weaponry to be provided from Pentagon stockpiles, the official said.

Another US$100 million will be in the form of grants to allow the Ukrainians to purchase additional arms and equipment, the official said, also on condition of anonymity.

In addition to the military assistance, Blinken is expected to announce nearly US$805 million in non-arms-related aid for Ukraine, according to another administration official.

That will include US$300 million for law enforcement, US$206 million in humanitarian aid, US$203 million to combat corruption and US$90.5 million for demining, the official said.