Ukraine-Russia war: Foreign aid director killed by Russian bombs

The Spanish head of a medical aid charity was killed when Russian artillery fire struck a volunteer rescue vehicle in east Ukraine.

Emma Igual, 32, was killed alongside Anthony Ihnat, a Canadian, when they came under fire near Bakhmut on Sunday morning.

Two other volunteers from Road to Relief, the charity where Igual was director, were badly wounded in the attack.

Ukraine’s defence ministry blamed Russia for the deaths.

Igual and volunteers Ihnat, Ruben Mawick, from Germany, and Johan Mathias Thyr, from Sweden, were on their way to “assess the needs of civilians caught in crossfire in the town of Ivanivske” at about 10am, the group said.

“On their way in, passed Chasiv Yar, their vehicle came under Russian attack. Proceeding a direct hit, the vehicle flipped over and lit on fire,” the charity said.

“Ruben and Johan were badly injured with shrapnel wounds and burns but are now stable in separate hospitals far from the scene. Tonko has been confirmed dead and his body has been retrieved, while Emma’s current status is still unknown.”

Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s acting foreign minister, said later that authorities in Madrid had received “verbal confirmation” of Igual’s death.

Bakhmut was the scene of a 10-month-long battle between August and May, when it finally fell to Russian forces.

Ukrainian troops have clung onto a foothold in the Western suburbs, and in recent months launched counter attacks on the ruined city’s northern and southern flanks.

The area remains a scene of heavy fighting and the roads around Chasiv Yar, the last Ukrainian held town before Bakhmut, have long been targeted by Russian artillery.

Road to Relief Emma Igual, the director of Road to Relief, was trapped in a van that flipped after it was hit by a bomb.

On May 9, Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old video journalist for Agence France Presse in Ukraine, was killed by Grad rocket fire on the road near Chasiv Yar.

Pete Reed, a former US Marine and the Ukraine country director for the charity Global Outreach Doctors, was killed by a Russian laser-guided missile while attempting a civilian evacuation from Bakhmut in February in the same area.

In January, two British volunteers, Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw, were killed while trying to evacuate civilians from Soledar, a town seven miles north-east of Bakhmut, that at the time faced a Russian offensive.

Road to Relief was established in March 2022 as a volunteer organisation dedicated to evacuating civilians from the frontline.

It has since expanded to delivering humanitarian aid, running a mobile clinic for front line communities, and doing medical and casualty evacuations for civilians and wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The General in command of Ukraine’s southern front claimed further progress in the offensive there.

“Let’s go forward! There is an advance of the Defence Forces in The Tavria direction of more than 1km,” Oleksandr Tarnavsky wrote on Telegram.

The Tavria operational area, which he commands, includes the Zaporizhzhia region where Ukraine is making its main effort.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said on Sunday it had shot down two thirds of the drones launched at Kyiv in Russia’s largest air raid on the capital in weeks.

“We recorded the launch of 33 Shahed (drones) in the direction of Kyiv ... 26 were destroyed,” the Ukrainian air force said.

The Telegraph heard multiple explosions in the capital starting around 1.30am local time on Sunday morning.

Municipal officials said the drones arrived in several groups from different directions.

Four people were wounded, including one who was hospitalised with injuries to the head and limbs, Ruslan Kravchenko, a Kyiv official, said.