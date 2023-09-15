Ukraine strike on Russian air defences leaves Crimea force 'almost defenceless'

Ukraine destroyed one of Russia’s most sophisticated air defence systems in a complex missile and drone strike in occupied Crimea on Thursday (local time), leaving Moscow’s Black Sea Fleet “almost completely defenceless”.

Intelligence sources said the attack, by Kyiv’s SBU security service and navy, struck an S-400 system – worth £1 billion (NZ$2b) – and an S-300 system in Yevpatoriya, in the west of the Kremlin-held peninsula.

Footage circulated on social media showed a giant fireball illuminating the dawn skies over the city, which is hundreds of kilometres behind enemy lines.

The Russian defence ministry claimed it had shot down 11 drones and thwarted a separate attack on a naval patrol vessel in the Black Sea.

But Rybar, a pro-Kremlin military channel, described a carefully-curated attack by Ukrainian forces, using drones to expose the air-defence system and exhaust its ammunition stocks before delivering several devastating blows with modified cruise missiles.

“First, 11 aircraft-type drones were launched from the outskirts of Odesa,” the channel reported. “The drones were shot down by crews of the 31st Air Force and Air Defence Division at around 5.30am (local time) over Yevpatoriya. At approximately 5.50am, the Ukrainian armed forces struck… with an R-360 Neptune anti-ship missile.”

The strike was later confirmed by Ukrainian intelligence sources, as images appeared online that purportedly showed the charred remains of one of the Russian air defence system’s launcher vehicles.

The whereabouts of the system on the salt lakes of Yevpatoriya was revealed last year by an unsuspecting tourist wearing swimwear who posed for a picture in front of its launcher vehicle.

One source said the drones had been used to disable nearby radar systems, allowing the two Neptune missiles to slip in undetected.

The Neptune, a ground-launched anti-ship missile, was recently developed domestically in Ukraine. It came to prominence in April last year when it was used to sink the Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet. It was later engineered to attack ground targets at a range of around 321 kilometres.

The S-400 system was the second to be destroyed in quick succession after Ukrainian forces publicised a strike on a system stationed at Cape Tarkhankut on August 23.

Western officials believe Russia is struggling to replenish its most advanced air defence systems, potentially leaving its forces exposed to future aerial attacks.

Military Informant, a pro-Russian blogger, suggested Kyiv was laying the groundwork to strike targets, including warships docked at Sevastopol, with impunity.

It said: “Apparently, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to purposefully thin out the air defence of Crimea for unhindered attacks on strategic targets... as well as ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which are almost completely defenceless without ground-based air defence cover.”

Ukraine has ramped up attacks around occupied Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014, in an attempt to starve Russia’s war machine by degrading its combat capabilities.

Crimea is a critical logistics hub for Russian forces defending Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces used British-donated Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles to damage a Russian warship and submarine at a shipyard in Crimea.