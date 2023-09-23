US will send Ukraine long-range cluster missiles

The US government plans to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles armed with cluster bomblets rather than a single warhead, according to several people familiar with ongoing deliberations.

The cluster-armed ATACMS, with a range of between 70km to 300km, depending on the version chosen, could allow Ukraine to strike command posts, ammunition stores and logistics routes far behind Russian front lines and dug-in defences.

Ukraine, with backing from a number of US politicians, has been asking since last year for ATACMS, which stands for Army Tactical Missile System.

US President Joe Biden moved during the US summer from a firm and long-standing "no" to saying the issue was "still in play."

Although the administration backed away from initial concerns Kyiv would use the long-range weapons to strike inside Russian territory, the Pentagon still worried that drawing down enough ATACMS from relatively small military stockpiles to make a difference on the Ukraine battlefield would undercut the readiness of US forces for other possible conflicts.

Ukraine has requested hundreds of the missiles.

But the cluster-armed version of ATACMS are more plentiful than those topped with a single - or "unitary" - warhead and are no longer considered a front-line US weapon.

From an estimated original production of 2500, some from the early 1990s, an unknown number were later refitted with unitary warheads, according to a fiscal year 2018 US Defense Department publication.

But many of the cluster variant remain in stockpiles. Consideration of the cluster warhead ATACMS was first reported by Reuters.

Before Biden's White House meeting this week with visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Biden was "constantly speaking" to the US military, allies and Ukraine "about what is needed on the battlefield at any given phase of the war and then what the United States can provide, while also insuring that we are able to provide for our own deterrence and defence needs."

"As he's weighed all that up, to date, he has determined that he would not provide ATACMS, but he has also not taken it off the table in the future," Sullivan said.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that she had “nothing new to announce” on ATACMS.

The Pentagon has declined to provide the number of unitary warhead ATACMS in the US arsenal.

The ground-launched missiles are to be phased out, beginning later this year, by a newer long-range system. Lockheed Martin is under contract to produce 500 ATACMS a year, all designated for overseas sales.

Coinciding with the Zelenskyy meeting, the administration announced an additional $US325 million in weapons drawn from US Defense Department stocks for Ukraine, including "additional air defence munitions to help strengthen Ukraine's air defences against aerial assaults from Russia now and in the coming winter, when Russia is likely to renew its attacks against Ukrainian critical infrastructure," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

That announcement brought immediate criticism from human rights groups and some governments.

Cluster munitions, outlawed in more than 120 countries, explode in the air over a target, releasing up to hundreds of smaller bomblets across a wide area.

Critics of the weapon note that some of the submunitions fail to explode, putting civilians at risk often years after a conflict has ended.

The Pentagon said at the time that the cluster artillery shells being sent to Ukraine had "dud," or failure, rates no higher than 2.35%, compared to 6% or higher in earlier tests.

Since Ukrainian forces started using the artillery shells this summer, US officials have hailed that decision as a success, saying the munitions have been an effective tool in a major counteroffensive to dislodge occupying Russian troops.