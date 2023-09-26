Inside Ukraine’s first-person drone war on the front line

On the frontline with Ukrainian soliders using improvised combat drones to drop shells and grenades on Russian forces. .

An unseen killer weaves through a wood, closes rapidly on its unsuspecting victim, and at the crucial moment the camera cuts.

It is a shot familiar from countless low-budget horror films, but the latest version comes from a Ukrainian drone unit that managed to manoeuvre a Uav waist-height into the front door of a Russian bunker.

It is not obvious from the footage whether anyone was inside when the drone exploded. But the recording underlined a major development in the war here.

Adapted civilian drones have been a part of the war in Ukraine since the first Russian invasion in 2014.

But over the past few months, first-person view (Fpv) drones, small, commercially produced quad-copters hooked up to VR goggles that allow the “pilot” to see exactly where it is going, have become a battlefield-defining scourge.

A series of tweaks and innovations by both sides has extended their range significantly. Investment in training and production, Ukraine has put a great deal of emphasis on training Fpv pilots, means an ever-increasing number are airborne.

“It’s happened over the past few months,” a veteran Ukrainian journalist who has reported extensively from the battlefield said in early September. “Ten to 20 kilometres from the front lines, the Fpvs are a major threat.”

“If they don’t find a tank or an armoured vehicle, they start looking for other targets. They like vans because sometimes they are used as ambulances. The next best thing is a big SUV because they are sometimes used by the military,” he added.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air.

Several Ukrainian soldiers separately gave similar warnings.

The solution is to drive the smallest, least conspicuous car you can find as fast as you can. But the nature of the drones makes them terrifyingly difficult to evade.

A video released by a Ukrainian drone unit last week showed a Russian soldier firing frantically at a quadcopter that had entered his trench and was trying to get into his dugout.

He clearly knew what he was facing. But although he managed to hit it, he did not escape: the resulting explosion was far too close to survive.

The increase in range has been achieved through a combination of innovations. One of the most important is the use of high-flying “repeater” drones to extend the reach of the signal that links the drones with their pilots.

Kasia Strek/Panos Pictures/For The Washington Post The Punisher strike drone.

Constant electronic battle

The Russians, Ukrainian sources say, have started using their purpose-built Orlan reconnaissance in that role. The larger Uav can also act as a mothership from which the smaller Kamikaze drones can launch, conserving their battery life.

In the background rages a constant electronic warfare battle. Both sides are constantly developing work-arounds to overcome one another’s signal jamming efforts.

Front-line units have begun to appeal to volunteer groups for anti-drone rifles: large, science-fiction style guns that fire invisible electro-magnetic beams which (theoretically) jam control signals.

Ukrainian units have been constructing drones with as few metal parts as possible, to avoid Russian scanning-systems.

“Every mission should be meticulously planned,” said a foreign fighter enlisted in the Ukrainian military who recently underwent Fpv training.

“There is a lot of strategy involved, finding gaps in the enemy EW, deciding when to switch your own off to facilitate an operation. It’s not just putting a Uav in the air. I mean, you could do that, but it’s not going to work out.”

“The other issue is the terrain. The signal is going to be clearer in a high space so ideally you want your target to be in a higher place than the intervening dead space,” he added.

Many videos have shown drones chasing down moving vehicles, sometimes loaded with troops. In early September Magyar’s Birds, a drone strike group with Ukraine’s 59th mechanised brigade, released footage of an Fpv trying to ram a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter.

The drone was too slow to catch the helicopter, but the near miss illustrated the single most important factor driving the drone war.

A Ka-52 is a state-of-the art attack craft equipped with advanced weaponry and avionics running to around US$16 million (NZ$16m), according to most estimates.

A civilian Fpv drone can be had for less than US$500 and use the crudest munitions imaginable.

Videos from Ukrainian drones often show an RPG-7 anti-tank rocket slung beneath the quadcopter’s body.

Along some roads, Russian troops have been forced to erect ‘drone nets’ that catch quadcopters following vehicle routes.

The Russians, one Ukrainian source said, have taken to using a few kilograms of TNT, cut into a cube with detonators jammed into each side to ensure an explosion no matter what angle it hits a target.

“The issue is that you’re minimising the risk to yourself and maximising your lethality and impact on the battlefield,” said the foreign fighter, who previously served in an infantry unit.

“I could be storming trenches, and I may actually be doing that in future. But there are plenty of Ukrainian guys who are more experienced and honestly better at it,” he added.

“One thing our instructor said to us is ‘use these skills, don’t let them give you a rifle and make you sit in a trench,’ because of the impact you can have. In terms of killing the enemy and destroying enemy assets, Fpvs are a greater opportunity than the guy sitting in a hole.”