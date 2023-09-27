Russian commander 'killed in Crimea missile strike' appears alive in Kremlin video

The commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has appeared in a video released by the Kremlin a day after Ukraine claimed to have killed him in a missile strike.

On Monday, Ukraine’s special forces said Viktor Sokolov, Moscow’s top admiral in annexed Crimea, had been killed in an attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol last week.

But on Tuesday Russia’s defence ministry released a video of Sokolov apparently attending a conference via video link with other military chiefs, including Sergei Shoigu, the defence minister.

A ministry statement said the meeting had taken place earlier in the day, but did not name Sokolov.

Footage distributed by Russian state news agencies showed brief clips of the admiral, who appeared for a few seconds at a time. He did not appear to speak in the meeting, and at one point seemed to be asleep.

The clip fuelled rumours that the admiral was propped up in a hospital bed by a fluffy, white pillow during the meeting.

However, footage taken from a similar virtual gathering in June showed him sitting in an identical chair.

Dmitri Alperovitch, a US-based analyst, said the video was “pretty good proof of life that Sokolov didn’t die in the strike”.

Russian Defence Ministry Russian generals attending a conference.

Later on Tuesday, Ukrainian special forces said they were “clarifying” whether Sokolov was killed when the Black Sea Fleet’s base was hit with British Storm Shadow missiles.

“Available sources claim that among the dead was the commander... Many still have not been identified due to the disparity of body fragments,” they said.

“Since the Russians were urgently forced to publish an answer with an apparently alive Sokolov, our units are clarifying the information. This happens within the procedure for collecting data on the results of the operation.”

On Monday, the special forces had claimed that 33 other Russian officers were killed alongside Sokolov in the Sevastopol attack.

Ukrainian partisans claimed the strike was made possible after Russian officers frustrated by late salary payments agreed to leak information on their superiors in exchange for payment, the Kyiv Post reported.

The Ukrainian navy, meanwhile, compared the Black Sea Fleet to a “chicken running around without a head” amid the claims of Sokolov’s death.

“It runs and does something, but it’s already dead. So, as of now, they will have problems with troops control,” the RBC-Ukraine news agency quoted Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson, as saying.

“They lost the person who is in charge of this whole process, and along with him his staff, which also manages the fleet. Because you need to understand that this is a fairly large group,” he said.

AP In this satellite photo, smoke billows from a headquarters building for the Russian Black Sea fleet in Sevastopol.

Military analysts have predicted that the Black Sea Fleet would face “significant disruptions in command and control” if Sokolov was killed.

Atesh, a pro-Kyiv group operating in Crimea, told the outlet it had obtained key information about the location and activities of high-ranking Russian commanders from their cash-strapped subordinates.

A spokesperson for the partisans said they had handed out “financial rewards” in exchange for information, which was then passed onto military planners in Kyiv.

The Kremlin had said on the day of the attack that one serviceman was missing, after having initially announced that one person died.

The strike marked a major blow for Moscow, which has suffered a string of attacks on the strategically important port of Sevastopol in recent months.