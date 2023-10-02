Spanish nightclub fire kills at least 13 as rescuers search for 14 missing

At least 13 people have been killed when fire ripped through a nightclub in Spain where a birthday celebration was taking place.

The blaze broke out in the popular Fonda Milagros nightclub at 6am on Sunday and quickly tore through the venue in Murcia, south-east Spain, before spreading to two adjoining venues.

The cause of the fire, which broke out when the club was still busy, was being investigated. Officials warned that the death toll could rise, with rescuers still searching for 14 people who remained unaccounted for.

Diego Seral, of Spain’s National Police, told reporters the dead were found in the Fonda Milagros nightclub, which sustained the majority of fire damage and had a collapsed roof.

The collapse was making it difficult to locate victims and pinpoint where exactly the fire had started, he said.

Spanish media reported that several of those killed were from a group that was celebrating a birthday in the Fonda Milagros club.

At least 13 people were killed in a fire in a Spanish nightclub, authorities said, with fears the toll could still rise as rescue workers sift through the debris.

Among the victims was a 28-year-old woman who sent a voice note to her mother when the fire erupted. “Mum, I love you, we’re going to die, I love you mum,” she said.

Jairo, the woman’s father, told reporters he had not received news of his daughter since she left the message at 6.06 am.

Authorities said some of those still unaccounted for may be among the bodies already recovered from the burnt-out nightclub.

On Sunday, emergency workers were taking DNA samples from relatives of those reported missing in order to help identify the dead.

Alfonso Duran/AP Firefighters carry out a covered body on a stretcher after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain.

Four people, two women aged 22 and 25 years old and two men in their 40s, were being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish prime minister, wrote on Twitter, now known as X: “My affection and solidarity with the victims and their families of the tragic fire that occurred this morning in a nightclub in Murcia.”

He also thanked the emergency services for their response. More than 40 firefighters in 12 vehicles were dispatched to the scene, bringing the blaze under control by about 8am.

In 2009, 50 people were evacuated from the building housing the nightclub after a fire broke out along some of its external cabling, local media reported.

Alfonso Duran/AP Family members grieve while waiting at a nearby sports palace where a point has been set up to assist relatives after a fire in a nightclub in Murcia, Spain.

Jose Ballesta, the Murcia mayor, said the city was “shocked, shattered and devastated” by Sunday’s fire, adding: “There are no words to describe the mood of the people of Murcia at this time.”

He said three days of mourning would take be held. Flags were flown at half-mast on public buildings throughout the region.