'Apocalyptic' bus crash in Venice kills at least 21 people

A bus has crashed near the Italian city of Venice after falling from an elevated street, killing at least 21 people and injuring others, authorities say.

Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said that there were 15 survivors from the crash, which happened in Mestre, a suburb of Venice, on Tuesday (local time).

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

​"There are at least 20 dead, but some people are still trapped in the wreckage," he later told Italian state television channel Rai News24.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Luigi Brugnaro/X The mayor of Venice posted a photo showing the wreckage of the bus.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Sky Italia reported 18 bodies have so far been dragged from the wreckage after the coach fell 15m onto electricity lines and caught fire.

The cause of the accident was still unclear, but one of Italy's national police forces said officers are on the scene to investigate and to "give aid" to those hurt.

The railway is also "currently interrupted".

Italy has suffered a number of deadly bus crashes in recent years.

In 2017, 16 people on board a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona, while in 2013, 40 people died when a bus plunged off a viaduct in southern Italy in one of the country’s worst road accidents.

Venice's prefecture, a branch of the interior ministry, was quoted by Italian news agency ANSA as saying that there were 21 deaths, 12 injured and four or five still unaccounted for.

However, with rescue operations ongoing, other news agencies said the death toll could climb higher.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her condolences, saying in a statement that her government's thoughts were with "the victims, their families and their friends."

More to come