Putin tests nuclear-powered ballistic missile with longest-ever range

The Russian President said Moscow has no intention of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin announced the successful launch of a new nuclear-powered missile and refused to rule out carrying out a full nuclear weapons test, fuelling speculation that Moscow is planning its first nuclear explosion in over 30 years.

Speaking at a meeting of academics in Sochi, Putin rejected calls from hawkish commentators to lower the threshold for nuclear use, which would enable tactical warheads to be used in Ukraine.

But he added that he was aware of recent demands by prominent propagandists to resume nuclear testing as a warning to the West and would not rule out doing so.

“I hear calls to start testing nuclear weapons, to return to testing,” he said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

“Experts say that with new weapons it is necessary to make sure the warhead will work without failures, and that (nuclear) tests should be carried out.”

“I am not ready to say whether we really need to conduct tests or not, but it is possible theoretically to behave in the same way as the United States,” he added, referring to the fact that unlike Russia, the United States has not ratified the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban treaty.

“But this is a question for the deputies of the State Duma (lower house of parliament). Theoretically, it is possible to withdraw this ratification. That would be enough,” he went on.

The Burevestnik or SSC-X-9 Skyfall is one of six modern strategic weapons that Putin has charged Russia’s military scientists with developing in 2018.

Mikhail Metzel/AP Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to rule out undertaking a full nuclear weapons test.

Little is known about it, but it is believed to carry a miniature nuclear reactor which is meant to kick in after the initial rocket fuel it uses to launch has been burnt up. The idea is that it would be able to fly indefinitely.

It is believed to be a “second strike” weapon, for use after a first nuclear attack has hit Russia.

If Putin’s claim of a successful test is true, it would be the first time it has flown more than two dozen miles.

Russia is known to have conducted 13 tests of the missile between 2017 and 2019, but the missile is not believed to have remained airborne for more than two minutes before crashing.

The New York Times reported on October 2 that its visual investigations department has spotted movement in satellite photos of the Russian arctic that suggested a test was imminent.

Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service/AP An intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Plesetsk in Russia's northwest.

Russian state media have in recent weeks published a number of calls by prominent hawks for a more forceful nuclear stance. This is the first time Putin has publicly commented on those remarks.

Russia last tested a nuclear weapon in 1990.

Putin ruled out adjusting the official threshold for nuclear use telling a prominent hawk at the gathering: “I simply don’t see the need for this.”

“There is no situation today in which, say, something would threaten Russian statehood and the existence of the Russian state. No. I think no person of sound mind and clear memory would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia,” he added.

Earlier this week, Margarita Simonyan, the head of the state media holding Russia Today, released a video in which she called for a nuclear weapon to be exploded over Siberia as a warning to the West that Russia is losing patience with its support for Ukraine.

Uncredited/AP Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll in Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in 2020.

‘Dangers of supporting Ukraine’

Joseph Dresen, of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute, told The Telegraph that Putin was attempting to convince the West of “the danger of continuing to support Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders”.

“Since invading Ukraine, the Putin government has increased the frequency and volume of its threats to use conventional weapons in Ukraine. Its pundits on Russian state television frequently call for Russia to use its nuclear weapons not only in Ukraine, but against targets in Europe as well,” Dresen said.

“These threats have clearly proven empty, and new threats are proving less credible and effective over time,” he added.

“More recently, the Putin government switched from talking about using nuclear weapons to doing something with them, such as stationing certain weapons in Belarus back in June.”

He explained: “The intention behind the threats and the deployment are the same – to convince the West of the danger of continuing to support Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders. And if Putin cannot intimidate policymakers, then he at least hopes to intimidate populations into pushing for an end to support for Ukraine.

Pavel Bednyakov/AP Vladimir Putin meeting with members of the Russian military.

Dresen also said that Putin’s recent reference to a “nuclear-powered missile” falls under this same category of “intimidation”.

“Putin is well aware that actually using nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be a game-changer that would unite the world against him. Using a nuclear weapon against any country in the Nato alliance would result in nuclear retaliation. He cannot afford either outcome,” he continued.

‘Take what Putin says with a grain of salt’

Jeff Kaplow, associate professor of government at the College of William & Mary, said recent satellite imagery had indicated preparations were being made for a missile test.

“So this is not a surprise. There have been a number of tests of this system, but this is the first time Russia has claimed a successful test,” Professor Kaplow told The Telegraph.

“But you have to take what Putin says with a grain of salt. And if there was a successful test, it is a long way from being deployed.

“The novel thing about this system is that it is a nuclear-powered missile,” added Kaplow, the author of Signing Away the Bomb: The Surprising Success of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime.

“It is launched like other missiles, but while it is in the air a nuclear reactor comes on line and powers its flight, which means it can be airborne for an incredibly long period of time, basically indefinitely.

Kaplow explained that, if there was a conflict, this system would make it harder for the other side to destroy the missile.

He concluded: “It gives Russia a second strike capability, which means it could absorb an attack and still have these weapons to respond.

“This doesn’t give Russia a nuclear capability it didn’t have before. But the real danger is if there is an accident with the missile, the potential environmental impact is much greater. It is worrying for that reason.”