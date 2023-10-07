Boy, 10, dies in his Spider-Man pyjamas after Russian missile strike

The body of a young Ukrainian boy was pulled from a block of flats hit by a Russian missile on Friday (local time), still clad in the Spider-Man pyjamas he had been put to bed in.

The lifeless form of Tymofiy Bychko, 10, was dragged from the rubble of his home in the north-east city of Kharkiv where he died in a Russian missile strike along with his 68-year-old grandmother.

In one of the war’s most harrowing scenes so far, his horrified father, Oleh, looked on as rescuers placed his son into a body bag designed for an adult twice his size.

The dawn missile attack, one of two to hit Kharkiv on Friday, was part of a 24-hour period of aerial terror across north-east Ukraine. The previous day, 51 people were killed in the village of Groza, 80km east of Kharkiv, after a missile strike that targeted mourners at a wake for a local volunteer soldier.

On Friday night, it was disclosed that the soldier may have been confused for a commander from a long-defunct Ukrainian unit accused by Russia of human rights abuses.

The Telegraph was in Kharkiv on Friday as the city came under bombardment from two separate missile attacks around 6.30am.

The noise they made as they flew in was so loud it initially sounded like low-flying fighter jets cruising overhead. Then came two deafening explosions – one wrecking buildings in a street downtown, the other hitting the apartment where Tymofiy and his grandmother were sleeping.

Ukrainian Police/AP Emergency workers search for victims of the Russian rocket attack that hit Kharkiv.

Following the strike, which tore a gaping crater in the ground near the apartment block, Tymofiy’s father managed to pull his younger son and wife from the rubble. He was unable, however, to reach his older son.

Local media photographed him standing in torn, bloodied sweatpants and sweatshirt, grief etched on his face as his son’s body was finally brought out. Bychko was too upset to comment.

A neighbour, Yevhen Shevchenko, who lives in a nearby nine-story building, described how the blast sent shockwaves through the buildings. “There was a blast wave, a powerful explosion. It blew out the windows and doors in the apartment,” he said.

The other missile tore a 15-foot deep hole in a street in central Kharkiv, damaging a hotel and several nearby buildings. The blast wrecked windows up to six storeys high and scattered bricks, broken glass and debris over a wide area. Cars were set alight, telegraph poles dragged down and a water mains burst.

Andre Holub, a Ukrainian businessman from Kyiv who was staying at the hotel, said: “I was asleep in my room and then about 6am there was a massive explosion that knocked out all the windows in my room. I was okay but it was quite scary – the street outside is completely wrecked.”

Around 28 other people suffered injuries in the two attacks. Local officials said they believed that both missiles were Iskanders, which travel at hypersonic speed and can deliver nearly a tonne of explosives. It was not clear why either location was targeted.

But Kharkiv – which lies in a region close to the Russian border – has suffered near-constant Russian shelling since the Kremlin invasion last year. “This is just business as usual,” shrugged a hotelier.

Alex Babenko/AP A Kharkiv local carries a cat as she passes by an apartment building damaged in the Russian rocket attack.

The carnage in Ukraine’s second-biggest city came as gravediggers in the village of Groza began clearing extra space in the local cemetery to accommodate some of the 51 killed in Thursday’s strike on the funeral wake.

The man whose funeral they had been attending was identified as 49-year-old Andriy Kozir, a volunteer soldier who had died on the third day of the war last year.

His body had originally been buried in the central city of Dnipro as Groza was under Russian occupation until last autumn. However, his wife and son, also a soldier, had wanted him laid to rest in his home village. They were among the 51 who perished in the missile strike.

“Everyone at the wake died,” said Valentyna Koziyenko, 73, who lived opposite the destroyed cafe where the wake took place on Thursday around lunchtime. “The strike happened just after people went in. How did the Russians know that so many people were in there?”

Locals speculate that a pro-Russian collaborator in the village passed on details of the funeral to the Kremlin. However, comments on Russian social media channels on Friday night suggested that Kozir might have been confused with a commander of the same name who used to fight for Ukraine’s Aidar Battalion. In 2014, Aidar was accused of war crimes by Amnesty International and of links to the far Right. It was disbanded the following year.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the strikes in Kharkiv and Groza as terrorism, and offered his condolences to Bychko over his son’s death.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, denied deliberately targeting civilians. Asked about the attack in Groza, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Strikes are carried out on military targets, on places where military personnel are concentrated.”