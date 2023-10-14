Teacher dies and two injured in France school stabbing

A police officer stands guard near the school after the attack

A teacher has been killed, and two others seriously hurt in a knife attack at a school in France, according to police.

One witness reports that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar”, or “God is greatest”, during the attack.

The person killed was a French language teacher. Those injured were another teacher and a security guard.

French media reports say he was a former pupil at the school.

The attacker, described as being in his 20s, is of Chechen origin and was known to the security services for his involvement with radical Islam, police say, and had recently been under surveillance by officers.

French anti-terror prosecutors said they were leading the investigation into the attack at the Gambetta high school in the city of Arras, some 115 miles (185 km) north of Paris.

Investigators have opened an investigation following the attack for "murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise" and "attempted murder in connection with a terrorist enterprise".

A police officer who was one of the first on the scene said the suspected attacker, a former student at the school, shouted “Allahu akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.

He said he was alerted by another officer who was passing in front of the high school and called it in on a radio. He rushed to the school and saw a male victim lying on the ground outside the school and the attacker being taken away.

Ludovic Marin/AP French investigating officers stand in front of the Gambetta high school in Arras, northeastern France

“Colleagues arrived quickly but unfortunately couldn’t save the victim,” said the police officer.

School attacks are rare in France. President Emmanuel Macron was heading to the scene along with the interior and education ministers, and the government asked authorities to heighten vigilance at all schools across the country.

The attack comes amid rising tensions in France's sizeable Muslim and Jewish communities due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

But police have said there is nothing to indicate a link with the Middle East.

This latest act of violence comes nearly three years since the murder and beheading of another teacher, Samuel Paty, at his school outside Paris.

The perpetrator of that attack, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, a Russian Muslim refugee, was shot dead by police not long after the incident.