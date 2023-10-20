Thief steals jewellery and clothes by posing as mannequin in shop window

The man’s elaborate rouse, which saw him pose motionless in a shop window waiting for closing time, has come to an end.

A 22-year-old man in Poland has been caught posing as a mannequin in order to have free rein over a shopping mall after it closed for the day.

The man, who has not been named, stood motionless with a purse in hand, pretending to be a mannequin, so he could avoid being exposed by the cameras and wait for the mall to close.

“When he felt safe, he went ‘hunting’ and robbed the island of jewellery,” Warsaw Police said in a statement.

The man robbed a jewellery store, and on another day, “ate his fill in one of the bars” before swapping his clothes for new ones at another store.

He then returned to the bar for another meal when he got hungry again, police said.

The man was charged with burglary and theft after he was spotted and captured by security, and turned over to police.

He had also committed thefts and burglaries at another location, where he took money from cash registers and tried to steal other items, police said.

The court decided to temporarily arrest the man for three months, and he faced up to 10 years in prison for the crimes.