Storm Babet: Three dead in UK as gale-force winds and rain blast Europe

Huge waves ripped the roof off an iconic lighthouse in South Shields, northeastern England

Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in northern Europe as the region endured more heavy rain on Friday that forecasters say will continue into the weekend.

Three deaths in the UK were blamed on the bad weather.

The winds are expected to hit hardest in the eastern part of Denmark's Jutland peninsula and the Danish islands in the Baltic Sea. But the northern part of the British Isles, southern Sweden and Norway, and northern Germany are also in the path of the storm, named Babet by UK’s weather forecaster, the Met Office.

In Scotland, at least two people were reported to have died as a result of the extreme weather, and a man has died after getting caught in fast-flowing flood water in Shropshire, England.

Meanwhile, while a plane at Leeds Bradford Airport in the north of England skidded off a runway.

Danny Lawson/AP Travel firm TUI apologised to all passengers affected at Leeds Bradford Airport in the UK

“We are working with the airline, relevant operations teams and emergency authorities to address this situation and remove passengers from the aircraft safely,” a spokesperson for the airport said.

On Friday, the UK Met Office used a rare ‘red’ warning - its highest - for parts of eastern Scotland through Saturday as the region continued to bear the brunt of the foul weather.

“This is not usual autumn weather,” said Andy Page, the Met’s chief meteorologist. “This is an exceptional event, and we are likely to continue to see significant impacts with the potential for further flooding and damage to properties.”

A 57-year-old woman died on Thursday after being swept into a river in the region of Angus, where hundreds of homes were evacuated. Also on Thursday, a 56-year-old man died after his van hit a falling tree in the same area.

On Friday, a man in his 60s died after in the town of Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire on Friday, West Mercia Police said.

The storm has already brought more than a month’s worth of rain in the worst-affected regions in Scotland and was pummelling many parts of England on Friday.

Andrew Milligan/AP Members of the emergency services evacuate local residents from a flooded area in Brechin, Scotland

The swirling weather system was also hitting other parts of Northern Europe, particularly Denmark. The Danish Meteorological Institute wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that it expects water levels “to exceed the 100-year event in several places.”

Police in southern Denmark – the Danish region expected to be the worst hit – said a number of sections of road in low-lying areas were flooded, and some trees had fallen. Police said a dike was breached and urged people to immediately leave Sandersvig Strand on the Jutland peninsula.

Danish meteorologists issued their highest warning for “very dangerous weather" and said levels of some inland waters were expected to rise up to 240 centimetres (nearly eight feet) above normal.

In neighbouring Sweden, experts warned of the risk of extensive flooding which may cause limited access to roads and railways along the southern coasts of the Scandinavian country. Water levels were expected to begin dropping again on Saturday, Swedish meteorologists said.

A bridge near Norway’s second-largest city was protectively closed, the Bergens Tidende newspaper said. Ferries across the region were canceled and air traffic was hampered, with delays and cancellations.

Frank Molter/AP Water flooded a street in the city centre in Flensburg, Germany

In Germany, some streets and squares were flooded in the cities of Flensburg, Kiel and Wismar on the Baltic coast. Fallen trees caused some disruption, including a railway line. Ferry operator Scandlines suspended services on its Roedby-Puttgarden and Gedser-Rostock routes between Denmark and Germany.

On Germany’s North Sea coast, the high winds had the opposite effect to the flooding on the Baltic coast, pushing the water further out and leading to very low water levels. Ferries to some North Sea islands were cancelled.