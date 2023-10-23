Germany vows to 'protect Jewish life' as antisemitic 'hatred' rears its head amid Israel-Hamas war

Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is outraged by the antisemitic agitation spreading even to Germany, as the Israel-Hamas war rages, and he warned at the inauguration of a new synagogue that the vow of “never again” must be unbreakable.

Antisemitic incidents have been rising in Germany following the violent escalation of the war in Gaza. Assailants threw two Molotov cocktails at a synagogue in Berlin on Wednesday, prompting Scholz to say that attacks on Jewish institutions would never be accepted.

Thousands of people in Berlin on Sunday gathered at a demonstration called to show opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel. People carried Israeli flags or posters with photos of some of the people reported to be missing or held by Hamas as hostages.

“It is unbearable that Jews are living in fear again today,” President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told those gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. “Every single attack on Jews, on Jewish institutions, is a disgrace for Germany. Every single attack fills me with shame and anger.”

Earlier on Sunday, Scholz spoke at the inauguration of the temple in Dessau, a city in eastern Germany whose synagogue was destroyed by the Nazis 85 years ago.

“I am deeply outraged by the way in which antisemitic hatred and inhuman agitation have been breaking out since that fateful October 7, on the internet, in social media around the world, and shamefully, also here in Germany,” Scholz said. “Here in Germany, of all places.”

Hendrik Schmidt/AP Alexander Wassermann (right), chair of the Jewish community in Dessau, shakes hands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stood next to Reiner Haseloff, leader of Saxony-Anhalt.

“That is why our ‘never again’ must be unbreakable,” Scholz said as he gathered with Jewish leaders at the synagogue. He noted that the community has recently grown as it welcomed people from Ukraine.

“This synagogue here in the middle in Dessau says that Jewish life is and remains a part of Germany. It belongs here,” Scholz said. “Germany will do everything to protect and strengthen Jewish life.”

Following Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7 and the subsequent war in Gaza, police have increased security for Jewish institutions in Berlin and all over Germany.

Israeli flags that were flown as a sign of solidarity in front of city halls all over the country have been torn down and burnt.

Several building in Berlin where Jews live had the star of David painted on doors and walls.