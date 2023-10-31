Pregnant woman 'severely injured by falling rottweiler'

FILE PHOTO: The animal died on impact and the dog's owner is said to be distraught

A mum-to-be has been severely hurt after being hit by a Rottweiler that fell 9 meters (30 feet) from a third-floor balcony.

The woman, 28, is in hospital in a serious condition after the accident on Via Frattina, one of central Rome's most stylish streets, on Friday.

Local reports say her injuries aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

“He [the dog] ended up directly on the asphalt, she stepped back in fright and fell to the ground hitting her head,” one person told reporters.

The animal died in the street "after more than an hour of agony" following its fall from the third-floor balcony, according to Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

Witnesses say the poor animal made a gunshot-like sound when it crashed into the ground.

According to Italian news agency Ansa, the dog's distraught owner didn’t notice the poor pet’s plight.

How the dog came to tumble from the flat is not known, but one theory is the dog may have been chasing a cat out onto the balcony. Officers are investigating the incident.

A typical female rottweiler weighs between 35kg-48kg, while a male can weigh up to around 50kg-60kg.