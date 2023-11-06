Hamburg airport: 'hostage situation’ over as gunman arrested and four-year-old daughter released

Heavily armed special police forces prepare for an operation at the airport, in Hamburg, Germany, on Sunday

A hostage situation at Hamburg Airport involving a young child has ended after 18 hours, local police say

The man drove through a security barrier and onto the airport tarmac on Saturday night with his four-year-old daughter in the car and parked under a Turkish Airways plane.

He eventually gave himself up to the authorities "without resistance", according to police, and was arrested.

"The child appears to be unharmed," they tweeted.

The incident caused several flights in and out of the airport to be redirected or cancelled.

The airport in the northern German city had been closed to passengers and flights cancelled since Saturday night when the man, who was armed, broke through an airport gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon, according to German news agency DPA.

Authorities said the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a child abduction.

Police said that the 35-year-old man had his 4-year-old daughter inside the car whom he had reportedly taken by force from the mother in a possible custody battle.

A psychologist had been negotiating with the man for 18 hours. Nobody was injured during the stand-off and all passengers were evacuated from the airport, police said.

The mother of the abducted girl also arrived at the airport on Sunday morning and was getting psychological support, DPA reported.

A paediatrician also arrived at the airport to look after the girl once she was released, DPA said.

More than 100 flights were cancelled and several planes were rerouted. Thousands of travellers have been affected by the stand-off and hundreds were put up at hotels close by.