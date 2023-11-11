'We have evil in the room': Man found guilty of murdering Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy was murdered while out jogging in Tullamore, Ireland.

A man has been found guilty in Dublin of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy while she was jogging in daylight.

Murphy, 23, was stabbed 11 times while jogging on a canal path in Tullamore, Republic of Ireland, the Guardian has reported.

The murder gripped the country, leading to vigils and sparking discussions about violence towards women.

Jozef Puska, 33, was found guilty and will face sentencing on 17 November.

Puska was not previously known to Murphy, the Guardian reported.

The jury took only a few hours to deliberate on their verdict after hearing three weeks of evidence.

The judge, Justice Tony Hunt, agreed with the jurors' verdict.

“We have evil in the room, no doubt about that,” Justice Hunt told the jurors.

During the trial, Puska blamed the murder on an unknown man in a surgical mask, who he said had stabbed him as well.

Justice Hunt said the claim that Puska was stabbed too was “nonsense”.

It is believed that the wound is self-inflicted.

Puska had also targeted two other women, who he had followed that day on his bike.

Both women were unharmed, and the Guardian reported they believed they had a “lucky escape”.

Murphy’s brother told the Guardian that she was “subjected to incomprehensible violence”.

“While we do not glory in any conviction, we recognise the importance of holding accountable those who would commit such terrible atrocities.

“The judicial process cannot bring our darling Ashling back, nor can it heal our wounds, but we are relieved that this verdict delivers justice.

“It is simply imperative that this vicious monster can never harm another woman again,” he said.