Watch: Roads split open as Iceland braces for a major volcanic eruption

Cracks have appeared on roads in Grindavík, Iceland as the country anticipates a major volcanic eruption within days or even in hours.

New aerial footage shows the centre of the town with apparent steam emitting from the cracks on roads.

The authorities have declared a state of emergency as hundreds of earthquakes, including two exceeding a magnitude of 5.0 and at least seven topping 4.5, shook the country’s south-western Reykjanes peninsula in about 48 hours, The Telegraph reports.

More than 4000 people were evacuated after the tremors which were assumed to be a forerunner to a volcanic eruption near Sundhnjukagigar, less than 3km north of Grindavik.

Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Steam rises from a fissure in a road near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano in the Reykjanes peninsula has been quiet for 6300 years until it caused a surge of earthquakes in 2019 and 2021.

An eruption from a separate fissure of Fagradalsfjall took place in August 2022. However, scientists believe that this incipient eruption will probably be more intense.