Iceland's imminent volcanic eruption could be the 'start of centuries of eruptions'

Scientists have warned that the impending volcanic blast in Iceland could be the start of a new era of eruptions that could last for centuries.

Thousands of earthquakes rocked Grindavik, a town near the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Reykjanes peninsula, threatening a major eruption anytime in the coming days.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano, which was quiet for 6300 years, erupted in 2021, marking a new cycle of volcanic activities. Cambridge volcanologist Clive Oppenheimer told the Daily Mail, that particular blast might have been the start of “a new eruptive phase” that could last centuries.

“Time's finally up,” a researcher at the University of Iceland's Nordic Volcanological Center, Edward W Marshall told Live Science.

“We can get ready for another few hundred years of eruptions on the Reykjanes,” he said.

Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP A car drives toward a fissure in a road in the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

More than 4000 people have been evacuated from the fishing town, Grindavik, as Iceland authorities declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Videos and photos emerged from the deserted town show major slits and cracks on roads with steam emitting from them and houses of many residents torn apart beyond repair.

Magga Huld AfaÖmmudóttir, a Grindavik resident, said that her family was left homeless after a major tremble wrecked their whole house.

”[...] We left our house Friday night at 9pm with clothes for two days and two boxes of photo albums, then just planned to come the next day to pick up more,” AfaÖmmudóttir told the Daily Mail,

Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP Steam rises from a fissure in a road near the town of Grindavik, Iceland.

“I feel ok, but get scared and jump at the slightest sound, and then we are homeless in one minute – I've got all kinds of emotions going on,' said the mother of four.

Experts have also warned that, since the number of earthquakes has reduced and become less violent compared to the last few days, magma might be closer to the surface and the eruption could be sooner than anticipated.