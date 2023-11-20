Killer whales batter boat after crew tries to deter attack with heavy metal music

As killer whale attacks on boats around Portugal and Spain continue, sailors are turning to some strange tactics in an attempt to deter them.

The most recent incident saw a pod of orcas sink a sailing yacht after pummelling it for almost an hour on Halloween in the Strait of Gibraltar.

One of the more bizarre pieces of advice going around is to blast heavy metal music underwater to keep the apex predators away. But one marine mammal expert warns this is a bad idea – and one terrified crew had to learn this the hard way.

Florian Rutsch, a skipper of a catamaran crossing the Strait of Gibraltar, told the New York Times that his crew tried to use a ‘metal for orcas’ playlist (available on Spotify here) in the hope that it would keep the creatures away. Songs like "The Blood of Power," "Infinite Terror," "Stretched and Devoured," and "Exceptionally Sadistic" are included.

But playing intense heavy metal to the gathering orcas didn’t work. They attacked the boat’s rudder, disabling it and making it impossible to steer. According to the Times, a Spanish coastguard team rescued the crew and towed the stricken vessel back to shore.

Mr. Rutsch said: “It is scary, no one knows what works, what doesn’t work.”

Loud music - metal or otherwise - as a deterrent is likely to backfire and harm the whales and other ocean life, according to Andrew Trites, the marine mammal research unit director at the University of British Columbia.

“Initially, the playing of loud sounds underwater might mask the signature sounds of sailboats – but ultimately, they would catch on and use it to more easily locate vessels playing it,” Trites told Business Insider.

Music loud enough to make orcas turn around would be so loud that it would cause pain and likely damage their hearing.

“The biggest problem with blasting music underwater of any kind is that it is ultimately just adding more noise pollution to the ocean, which can have detrimental effects on other marine life,” Trites said.

According to the New York Times, another trick to try and keep the attacks at bay is scattering sand in the water, but official advice from Spanish authorities boils down to: ‘open the throttle and get out of the area quickly.’

Apparently inspired by a female dubbed ‘White Gladis’, marauding pods of orcas have been attacking seafarers in the region since at least 2020, with dozens of incidents including a number of sinkings. There’s no reports of anyone being killed in the attacks.

White Gladis may have taught the other killer whales to assault boats in “revenge” after being hit by a vessel or getting tangled in fishing nets. It’s thought she then started acting aggressively around other craft, and other orcas picked up on the behaviour.

Many of the interactions follow the same script, with the orcas headbutting or biting the rudder before losing interest when the boat stops moving, which experts say could also suggest a more mundane reason behind the behaviour: the orcas are simply playing with the boats.

There have been 47 reports of interactions with orcas - the largest member of the dolphin family - in the waters of Spain and Portugal this year so far, but not all have ended in boat attacks.