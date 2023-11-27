Widow of French serial killer, known as the 'Ogre', faces trial for her role in murders

Monique Olivier, the widow of French serial killer Michel Fourniret, will go on trial this week.

The ex-wife of French serial killer Michel Fourniret, known as the "ogre of the Ardennes” will be tried for her role in three murders dating back several decades.

Fourinet was jailed for life in 2008 for the murder of 7 young women and girls. A decade later, he admitted killing two more young women and a nine-year-old girl, but he died before the trial in 2021.

Monique Olivier, the killer’s former wife and accomplice currently serving life in prison for her role in the kidnaps and killings, will appear in a Paris court charged with complicity in the abduction of Marie-Angèle Domèce, 19, Joanna Parrish, 20, and Estelle Mouzin, 9, The Guardian reported.

Domèce and Mouzin’s bodies have never been found.

Parrish was a British student who was killed by Fourniret in 1990. Her father, Roger Parrish, told The Guardian earlier this year, the family had been “let down” by French police.

“Fourniret will never be convicted of the murder of our daughter, and it is the fault of the French justice system,” he told The Guardian.

Parrish had gone to France for an eight-month stint as a teaching assistant while saving money to get married. She placed an ad offering English lessons and babysitting in a local newspaper and told friends she was meeting a man who wanted her to teach his son.

AP Monique Olivier, left, and her husband Michel Fourniret are said to have hunted for young virgins to rape and kill.

Her body was found the next day, and she had been beaten, raped and strangled.

Her parents said there was no appeal for witnesses, and no attempt to match DNA traces to local suspects, even after inquiries established the murder was one of a series of unsolved killings, sex attacks and abductions dating back more than 20 years.

There were so many unsolved cases, they became collectively known in the media as “the disappeared of the Yonne”.

At the time of Parrish’s murder, Fourniret had already had several convictions for sexual offences against minors dating back to the late 1960s and had been jailed in 1984 for multiple sexual assaults.

Six weeks after his release in 1987, 17-year-old Isabelle Laville disappeared while walking home from school and was found to have been drugged, raped and strangled.

Fourniret and Olivier met after she began writing him letters in prison and the disappearances and killings continued for almost 20 years.

The Guardian reported Olivier would stop their white Citroën van to ask potential victims for directions and suggest they jump in the van to show her the way.

Fourniret would then either be hiding in the back of the vehicle or waiting nearby to be picked up.

The pair were arrested in Belgium in 2003 after an abducted 17-year-old girl escaped from the car and gave details to police.

A year later, Olivier told investigators Fourniret had killed Domèce and Parrish. The cases were reopened, and he was charged with their murders, but the charges were dropped when she retracted her claims.

Didier Seban, lawyer for the Parrish and Mouzin families, told The Guardian, they were hoping Olivier would be tried in her own right “as the co-author of their misfortune”, and not regarded as an accomplice to her husband.

”The police were not keeping track of him [Fourniret] and they should have been,” Seban said.

Mouzin’s father, Éric, also criticised police for failing to link Fourniret to his daughter’s disappearance. He told The Guardian he had few expectations of Olivier’s appearance in court.

Corinne Herrmann, lawyer for Domèce’s siblings, said the trial showed it was “never too late for justice, for answers”.

”The pain is still there for them, so it’s important for them to be able to see in person the accused, to hear that person explain what they did.”

Domèce’s father, Claude, will never know where his daughter is buried or be able to attend the trial as he died last week at the age of 95.