MMA star Conor McGregor involved in controversy over Dublin riots

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has found himself at the centre of a controversy after he unleashed a series of tweets before and after the Dublin riots last week.

An estimated 500 people looted shops, set vehicles on fire, attacked police, and left “swathes of Ireland’s capital resembling a war zone” on November 23, The Guardian reported.

The riots erupted after a 5-year-old girl was stabbed outside a central Dublin school. Two other kids and a female worker from the school were also injured in the attack.

As of Friday (NZT), the young girl remained in a serious condition in Temple Street Children’s Hospital. The school worker also remained in a serious condition, The Irish Times reported.

Posts made by McGregor on X (formerly Twitter) about the stabbing and the violence that followed are reportedly among a range of social media posts that are being investigated by Garda (the national police and security service of Ireland).

The posts appeared to criticise the Irish Government’s policy on immigration and law and order. Investigators were looking at the posts to determine if they may have incited the violence in Dublin, according to The Irish Times.

On November 23, McGregor posted on X, “Ireland, we are at war.”

He followed that with another post in response to a video of Garda commissioner Drew Harris saying a "hooligan faction driven by far right ideology" was behind the violence in Dublin.

“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today. Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough,” McGregor wrote.

“There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening fact.”

He did make clear he did not support the violence in subsequent social media posts.

In response to a post from Britain First party leader Paul Golding calling for McGregor to organise a “Freedom March”, McGregor said he did not condone the riots.

“I do not condone any attacks on our first responders in their line of duty. I do not condone looting and the damaging of shops,” McGregor wrote.

“Last night’s scenes achieved nothing toward fixing the issues we face. I do understand frustrations however, and I do understand a move must be made to ensure the change we need is ushered in.”

McGregor on November 30 accused the Grada investigations of making him a scapegoat.

“Attempt to scapegoat me all you wish. If it makes you feel better, I will take it,” McGregor posted on X.

Far-right figures who helped organise gatherings in the city centre were also being investigated, and several had deleted social media posts potentially tying them to the riots, according to The Irish Times.

Garda commissioner Drew Harris said “these are scenes that we have not seen in decades, but what is clear is that people have been radicalised through social media over the internet.”

In a statement released the day after the riot, Garda said 34 people had been arrested.

The Irish Times reports more arrests are set to follow as “senior gardaí have promised large-scale arrests in the coming weeks of ringleaders and participants responsible for the Dublin riots.”