Newsable: 'Without help, we will lose.' Have we forgotten about Ukraine?

With the Israel-Hamas war raging in Gaza, less international attention is being paid to the Russia-Ukraine war.

That’s the word from BBC Ukraine correspondent, James Waterhouse, who spoke to Newsable about the impact of being out of the spotlight.

“The fear is a lack of attention... and let’s be clear, it is the US that leads the way with military help because it is a superpower, and it’s the only nation, really, that can manufacture the scale and speed of weapons that Ukraine needs. So yes, there is a fear that the US’s attentions are diluted,” he told Newsable.

Waterhouse added, in the US and some European countries: “We are seeing politicians making the argument that more domestic, more pressing issues need to be looked at, because Ukraine hasn’t been able to deliver its silver bullet of either a sizeable counter-offensive... or even illustrating what a victory could look like.”

The Ukrainian mindset now was “without your help, we will lose,” he said.

Listen to the full interview here.

