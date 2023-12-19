Watch: Iceland volcano erupts after intense series of earthquakes

A volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula has turned the sky orange and prompted the country’s civil defence to be put on high alert.

The eruption on Monday (NZT Tuesday) appears to have occurred about 4km from the town of Grindavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Grainy webcam video showed the moment of the eruption as a flash of light illuminating the sky at 10.17pm (NZT 11.17am Tuesday). As the eruption spread, magma, or semi-molten rock, could be seen spewing along the ridge of a hill.

“The magma flow seems to be at least a hundred cubic meters per second, maybe more. So this would be considered a big eruption in this area at least,” Vidir Reynisson, head of Iceland’s Civil Protection and Emergency Management told the Icelandic public broadcaster, RUV.

In November, police evacuated the town or Grindavik after strong seismic activity in the area damaged homes and raised fears of an imminent eruption.

Brynjar Gunnarsson/AP The night sky is illuminated by an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in Iceland.

Iceland sits above a volcanic hot spot in the North Atlantic and averages an eruption every four to five years.

The most disruptive in recent times was the 2010 eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano, which spewed huge clouds of ash into the atmosphere and grounded flights across Europe for days because of fears ash could damage airplane engines.

Scientists say a new eruption would likely produce lava but not an ash cloud.

Iceland’s foreign minister, Bjarne Benediktsson said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there are “no disruptions to flights to and from Iceland and international flight corridors remain open”.

A coast guard helicopter will attempt to confirm the exact location – and size – of the eruption, and will also measure gas emissions.

Grindavik, a fishing town of 3400, sits on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 50km southwest of the capital, Reykjavik and not far from Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s main facility for international flights.