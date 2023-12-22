Prague shooting: Attacker killed his dad before university rampage that left at least 16 dead

Czech students were left clinging to the side of their university building as a classmate massacred at least 16 people during Europe’s worst mass shooting since the 2015 terror attacks in Paris.

The gunman, who was studying Polish history in Prague’s Charles University, murdered his father before gunning down his classmates in a rampage overnight that injured another 24 people and only ended when he was “eliminated”.

Images showed the lone gunman, named by local media as David Kozák, taking aim with a black rifle on the campus which is located near the tourist hotspot of the Czech capital’s Old Town.

Police said they suspected 24-year-old Kozák shot himself after exchanging fire with officers on the walkway of the building, possibly after being wounded. An autopsy is yet to be performed but officers said the “devastating injuries” suggested suicide.

X/Twitter People hide on a ledge during the shootings.

Czech media reported that Kozak authored social media posts in which he indulged in sick fantasies of suicide and mass murders in the days before the attacks. In one post, he cited a 14-year-old school shooter in Russia as an inspiration.

Students barricaded themselves in their classrooms before sending panicked messages on social media, as police rushed to the scene at about 3pm local time.

screengrab Videos of the attack were shared on social media, including those of the shooter.

A group of pupils were forced to climb out of their classroom window and were filmed huddling together on the building’s outer ledge as the attack continued on the fourth floor of the university’s Faculty of Arts.

“Stay put, don’t go anywhere, if you’re in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights,” said one email sent to staff and students as the carnage erupted.

None of the victims were formally identified at the time of writing.

Supplied Local police named 24-year-old David Kozak, who was also a student, as the shooter.

Kozák is believed to have travelled 21km to the university from the central Bohemian village of Hostouň, where police discovered the body of his father.

Police director Martin Vondrášek said officers were searching for the 24-year-old man before the attack on the university.

“At 12.45pm we received information that a dead man, the suspect’s father, was found in the same village,” he said.

The gunman “left for Prague saying he wanted to kill himself,” he added, before revealing the first news of the shooting was at 2.59pm.

“At 3.20 pm we received information from the intervening police officers that the lifeless body of the shooter was found on the sidewalk of this school building,” he said.

Bohuslav Svoboda, the mayor of Prague, told Czech TV that the gunman “jumped down” and died, while police officers later confirmed they had used their service weapons.

“This is a good result from the perspective of the tragedy,” he said before bemoaning the fact that the Czech Republic, after its worst ever mass shooting, was no longer immune to US-style gun rampages.

Petr David Josek/AP Police officers stand on the balcony of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague.

“We have always thought that this is a matter that does not concern Europe and us,” he said, “now, unfortunately, it turns out that our world is also changing.”

Jakob Weizman, a Danish Colombian citizen studying in Prague, posted a photo online of his barricaded classroom while the attack was ongoing.

“Praying to make it out alive. Locked the door before the shooter tried to open it,” he said.

“I lived well, I don’t want to die, but what can I do? Good luck to everyone in the building. We hear him shooting on the fourth floor,” said another man in the building.

Petr David Josek/AP People, one wrapped in a thermal blanket, near the site of the shootings in downtown Prague after the shooting.

Petr Fiala, the prime minister, cancelled a visit to the city of Olomouc and returned to Prague because of the “tragic events” while Petr Pavel, the president said he was “shocked” by the shooting.