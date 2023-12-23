Prague shooter suspected of killing newborn baby and her dad a week ago

The gunman who shot dead 13 and injured 25 others at a Prague university is suspected of murdering a father and a newborn baby in a forest last week.

Police believe David Kozak, a 24-year-old student, shot the 32-year-old man and his two-month-old daughter dead in woodland near the Czech capital on Dec 15.

Their bodies were found after shots rang out at woodland in Klanovice, 11 miles east of Prague’s city centre, last Friday in an apparently random attack.

No perpetrator was found despite hundreds of policemen, dogs and a thermal imaging-equipped helicopter combing the area in the week since.

But after a search of Kozak’s house, Czech police said they found evidence linking him to the double murder.

“We are working very seriously with the version, which is very real at the moment, that today’s attacker is also responsible for the two victims killed last Friday at Klanovice forest,” police chief Martin Vondrasek said on Thursday evening.

“I am convinced at this point that these were completely randomly selected victims by a person with no criminal record whatsoever.”

The head of the murder department at Prague Police confirmed that the university shooter was one of the suspects for the forest shooting, and that they were “days away” from identifying him as such.

“I think we were days from uncovering the shooter as the shooter from the forest. I am extremely sorry for what happened. I am convinced we did our best,” he told a press conference.

On Thursday afternoon, the gunman is understood to have first killed his own father in their family home in a village near the town of Kladno, outside of Prague, a police chief spokesperson said.

He then went on the shooting rampage at Charles University.

Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images Police officers secure the area of the location of the shooting on December 21, 2023 in Prague, Czech Republic.

One of the victims of Thursday’s shooting has been named as Lenka Hlavkova, the head of the Institute of Musicology at the university’s Faculty of Arts, the Czech Interior Ministry said. Hlavkova is believed to leave behind two school-aged sons.

No foreigners were killed during the shooting, but three were wounded, the interior minister added.

The police chief warned that some people might be inspired by the shooting.

“At half past midnight we received a call saying that someone was inspired by the perpetrator. In the early hours of the morning we were able to secure this caller. I don’t have more details but we have to watch out,” he said.

“Some people might say the police came too late. The reaction time was four minutes, four minutes, from when we received the first call from when the first policeman stepped into the building,” a police official told a press conference.

“People might be surprised that we asked the evacuees to raise their hands when walking out of the building but at the time we weren’t sure if there were any accomplices,” he added.

The authorities said that students had barricaded themselves into rooms of the university building, and that in some instances, police had to use force to get through and evacuate students.

An investigation deputy has said that a witness called the police at 12.26pm saying her friend sent a suicide text and that police units “immediately reacted”.

“Soon after that, police found a dead man in the town and in the following minutes we found out there is a device in the house that could be a bomb,” he said. They then learnt that the suspect was heading towards the capital.

Authorities are investigating messages posted on Telegram under the name of David Kozak.

One post shared the day before the shooting said: “This will be my diary as I go toward school shooting.”

Another message said: “I always wanted to kill. I thought I would be a maniac in the future.”

The police are understood to have been on the scene when the shooting began, having had information that an attack on the school was imminent.

Ondrej Moravcik, a spokesman for the Czech police, said they began evacuating one of the buildings, and then got information that the assailant was in a different building and quickly moved there to start evacuating people.

The authorities said they did not believe that the gunman’s actions were connected to international or domestic terrorism.