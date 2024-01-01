Baba Vanga: The 'Nostradamus of the Balkans' made some terrifying predictions for 2024

Baba Vanga made some chilling predictions for 2024, despite being dead.

A mystic who apparently predicted the Chernobyl disaster, Princess Diana’s death, 9/11, and the war in Ukraine made a series of predictions for 2024 before her death, it is claimed.

Despite dying 30 years ago, Baba Vanga is regarded by some as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ and began making eerily accurate predictions from an early age, it’s claimed.

Born in Macedonia on 3 October 1911, Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova was blinded in childhood after she was caught up in a tornado strike in 1923. Those who believe in the clairvoyant's mystical powers claim it was this calamity that gave her the ability to see into the future.

It’s said that during the Second World War she began to attract believers in her healing and soothsaying ability, as people with missing loved ones visited her hoping to discover their fate. Even world leaders were enthralled by her apparent prowess, with Bulgarian Tsar Boris III and Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev apparently consulting with her.

Vanga died in 1996 and has since become a cult figure amongst believers of soothsaying and general conspiracy theorists worldwide.

When she died, the psychic left behind predictions for every year up until 5079 – the year she believes the world will end.

Arguably one of her reported predictions for 2023 – that solar activity could have serious consequences for the Earth – was sort-of backed up by real-world events.

Believers say she predicted her own death accurately, but her claims are often vague enough to give her a bit of protection through ambiguity.

So according to reports, and with a pinch of salt, here are Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2024:

The assassination of Vladimir Putin and bio-weapon attacks

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Is Putin’s time up? One dead mystic seems to think so...

She predicted the death of a Russian leader by the hand of a “fellow countryman", with his killing plunging the world into greater uncertainty, the Mirror reports.

She also warned of terror attacks across Europe, while an unnamed "big country" will carry out biological weapons attacks in 2024, according to some interpretations of her so-called predictions.

Economic crisis, natural disasters, and cyber attacks

Economic experts should be warned the mystic also foretold of a huge economic crisis in 2024, according to the Daily Express. Vanga’s followers claim she said that rising debt levels and escalating geopolitical tensions risk plunging the global economy into chaos.

Vanga also apparently predicted that power grids and water treatment plants would be hit by advanced cyber hackers posing as a national security threat, throwing the globe into peril.

It’s said she also forecast a worsening climate, with several terrifying weather events wreaking havoc throughout 2024.

Medical and technological breakthroughs

File photo: A semi-literate blind woman who died in 1996 thinks 2024 is the year humanity will cure cancer.

But don’t worry, it is not all doom and gloom. Vanga reportedly said there will be new treatments for incurable diseases like cancer and Alzheimers.

According to Sky History, Baba Vanga’s prediction is that humanity shackles cancer ‘with iron chains’.

The mystic also apparently predicted that there would be a major breakthrough in quantum computing in 2024.