Graduate stalked professor for three years before inviting her to their imaginary wedding

A UK court has issued a restraining order for a man who had been stalking his university maths professor.

A university graduate stalked his maths professor for three years, before inviting her to their imaginary wedding.

Tin Yeung, now 28, harassed Professor Erengul Dodd, his University of Southampton maths lecturer, in a “sinister” campaign that has been described as “delusional” and “disturbing”.

The former student repeatedly sent her emails referring to himself as her “husband”, her “faithful follower”, and “dear slave”, printed out photos of her six-year-old son from Facebook and even went as far as to book a registry office for their wedding.

Dodd was forced to temporarily move workplaces over the “fear”, “worry” and “anxiety” he caused her.

She said: “I have no idea why he contacts me like this. I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.

“To me, this person is a former student who I plan to keep in the past.”

Southampton magistrates’ court handed Yeung a restraining order and banned him from entering Hampshire, saying his “serious” behaviour was “just not on”.

‘Sexual’ and ‘disturbing’

Yeung joined Professor Dodd’s lectures in September 2015 while completing his final year of study in actuarial mathematics and went on to graduate “without issue” in June 2016.

But three years after his graduation, Dodd returned from a lunch break to find her former student standing outside her office, which soon became a “regular” occurrence.

From then, she would receive emails that were often of a “sexual nature” and in one incident in June 2020, Yeung invited his former lecturer to a marriage ceremony for the two of them.

The prosecutor told the court: “He booked a registry office and sent her an email inviting her to their wedding.”

Dodd described Yeung’s advances as “delusional” and “disturbing” and in a victim impact statement read out to the court, she said: “[His actions] caused me to change my place of work temporarily.

“I have started watching my back in case he is following me. I have found his actions intimidating.”

Referring to Yeung printing photos of her son, Dodd said it left her feeling “anxious and shocked”.

She added: “Thinking about what his intentions may have been made me very nervous about the safety of myself and my family.”

Yeung pleaded guilty to stalking Dodd for the period between July 2019 to April last year. He claimed to have “no intention” of contacting Dodd any further.

Sentencing the former student, Magistrate Gary Chant said: “This was a very serious offence of which the stalking took place over a long period of time.

“You were found in possession of her family photos, photos that included her six-year-old son. She had to temporarily move her place of work which is just not on.”

Chant said the offence was “so serious” but told Yeung he would “not be going to prison today”.

He sentenced him to an 18-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months and issued him with a restraining order banning him from contacting the professor or entering Hampshire.

Yeung will also have to pay a total of £239 (NZ$490) in costs and complete a 12-month offender requirement programme.