Leader of small Caribbean nation says having King Charles as head of state 'an absurdity'

King Charles kneels and places his hand on the Coronation Bible to make his Coronation Oath.

The leader of a small Caribbean nation says it’s “an absurdity” King Charles is his country’s head of state.

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, made the comment after Charles’ coronation in London during the weekend.

The death of Queen Elizabeth II last September and Charles’ accession to the throne have provided a natural opportunity to talk about the role of the British monarch.

For now King Charles is head of state of 15 countries. Eight of them are in the Caribbean, but they also include New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, along with the larger economies of Australia and Canada, and the UK.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who attended Charles’ coronation, is a republican, who wants to see New Zealand as “ultimately an independent country”.

Handout King Charles III photographed by the palace after is coronation.

But he has said he did not intend to pursue secession as prime minister.

St Vincent and the Grenadines, which has a land area of 389sqkm and a population of about 100,000, held a referendum on transitioning to a republic in 2009.

In that 2009 poll, 45% of voters favoured replacing Queen Elizabeth with a ceremonial president, but that was well short of the two-thirds needed.

Getty Images/Getty Images Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves.

Following Charles’ coronation, Gonsalves told the BBC he would like the British monarch’s role as his country’s head of state to end in his lifetime.

He would also welcome an apology from the British state and monarchy on past injustices relating to slavery, and said he believed King Charles was open to talking about reparations.

The current constitutional arrangement "offends people in a psychological way", Gonsalves said.

Pool/Getty Images King Charles III with Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves and Eloise Gonsalves, at Balmoral Castle last October.

He would like to try again with a referendum, he said. However, a survey conducted by UK politician-turned-pollster Lord Ashcroft found the people of St Kitts and Nevis were among those most opposed to replacing the British monarch as head of state – by a 63% to 34% margin.

Other Caribbean countries are reassessing their links to the British crown.

During the past year, political leaders in the Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Antigua and Barbuda had all indicated plans to review their positions as constitutional monarchies, BBC reported.

St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew told the BBC his country was “not totally free”, while King Charles remained head of state. Consultation on whether the country should become a republic would start during his leadership.