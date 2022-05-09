Havana hotel death toll at 30 as search for survivors continues in Cuba

Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of a devastating explosion, while officials raised the number of known dead to 30.

The Hotel Saratoga, a five-star 96-room hotel in Old Havana, was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak ignited, blowing the outer walls into the busy, midmorning streets just a block from the country’s Capitol building on Friday (local time).

Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims buried beneath piles of shattered concrete. Several nearby structures also were damaged, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church, headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

The church said on its Facebook page that the building suffered “significant structural damage, with several collapsed or cracked walls and columns (and) the ceiling partially collapsed”, though no church workers were hurt.

Ramon Espinosa/AP A worker operates a claw crane to remove debris from the site of Friday's deadly explosion.

The health ministry said 84 people had been injured in the explosion. The dead included four minors, a pregnant woman and a Spanish tourist, whose companion was seriously injured.

The ministry on Sunday also released the names of those who died. Some 24 people remained hospitalised.

On Saturday, a representative of Grupo de Turismo Gaviota SA, which owns the hotel, said 13 of its workers remained missing. Governor Reinaldo García Zapata said on Saturday evening that 19 families had reported loved ones missing and rescue efforts would continue.

Ismael Francisco/AP Members of the Red Cross gather near the ruins of Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana.

Authorities said the cause of the explosion was still under investigation but believed it to have been caused by a gas leak. A large crane hoisted a charred gas tanker out of the rubble on Saturday.

Burials for victims have begun, according to municipal authorities, but some were still waiting for news of missing friends and relatives.

“We are hoping that something will be known about my cousin’s mother,” Angela Acosta told The Associated Press near the site of the explosion. Her relative, María de la Concepción Alard, lived in an apartment adjacent to the hotel with a black labrador, which was rescued along with another dog on Sunday.

Crews have worked to clean up streets around the hotel and by late Saturday substantial pedestrian traffic had resumed.

Ismael Francisco/AP A stretcher is carried to transport the body of a deceased person found in the rubble.

“There are mothers who are without their children today,” Matha Verde, a manicurist who was walking near the Saratoga, said on Sunday, when Mother’s Day was celebrated in Cuba. She said she tells women who lost their sons or daughters in the explosion that they “have to keep going”.

The explosion added to the woes of a crucial tourism industry that had been stifled by the coronavirus pandemic as well as tightened sanctions imposed by former US president Donald Trump and kept in place by the Biden administration. Those limited visits by US tourists to the islands and restricted remittances from Cubans in the US to their families in Cuba.

Tourism had started to revive somewhat early in 2022, but the war in Ukraine deflated a boom of Russian visitors, who accounted for almost a third of the tourists arriving in Cuba in 2021.

Ismael Francisco/AP A member of the rescue team and his dog are transported on the shovel of an earthmover to search for survivors.

The Saratoga, which had been closed through the pandemic, was one of the elite lodgings in Havana, often hosting visiting VIPs and celebrities.

Some attention in Cuba began to shift to an official visit by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who arrived on Saturday night at the end of a five-country tour that began in Central America.

López Obrador met on Sunday with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, who awarded him the Order of Jose Marti “for his great achievements for humanity”. It is the most important award the country gives to a foreigner.

Díaz-Canel's office stated in a tweet that López Obrador said he would insist to US President Joe Biden that Cuba not be excluded from the Summit of the Americas it will host in Los Angeles in June.

López Obrador said the objectives of the trip included signing agreements on trade, health, education and co-operation with the island, while he ratified his foreign policy stance.

“We are not in favour of hegemonies,” he said. “Let no-one exclude anyone because we are independent countries, we are sovereign countries, and no one can place themselves above the rights of peoples and nations.”

Díaz-Canel visited Mexico during its independence day celebrations last year. López Obrador has recently spoken out against the apparent US government intention to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the upcoming summit.