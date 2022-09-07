Last of Amazon's uncontacted tribes escape deeper into jungle

He was found lying in a hammock, his body covered with feathers. No-one knew his name. No-one knew the language he once spoke. And now, no-one will ever know, as he was the last surviving member of his tribe.

The death in the Amazon of a man in his 60s, referred to as “the man of the hole”, marks a sad milestone in the effort to protect the last uncontacted tribes in Brazil from the relentless encroachment of the modern world.

Five hundred years ago, when Portuguese explorers arrived in what they later named Terra do Brasil, there were several thousand tribes, perhaps 3-4 million people, living across the South American territory.

Today, about 790 of those indigenous tribes still exist. Many became extinct as the result of disease brought by the colonialists, extermination or intertribal war. Others were “de-tribalised”, meaning they were assimilated without trace into the general Brazilian population.

The demise of the man of the hole is the first time the death of the final surviving member of a tribe has been documented.

He was from an “uncontacted” tribe, a term which can be misleading. All the tribes in the Amazon have some interaction with neighbouring communities, which in turn may have limited contact with the world outside. As some trading between groups is common, basic tools such as knives and synthetic ropes often make their way to the isolated groups, along with some knowledge of life beyond the forest.

“They choose to withdraw for their survival,” Leonardo Lenin Santos, from Brazil's observatory for the human rights of uncontacted and recently contacted indigenous peoples, told The Times.

Very isolated tribes in the rainforest, he said, were usually “remnants of bigger tribes” that have decided, for their own safety, to move to more remote regions. They do so usually after especially traumatic events involving previous contact with the outside world, most often murder or disease.

Supplied Known simply as the Indio do Buraco â indigenous man of the hole â from the time spent keeping out of sight in holes heâd dug, the man had rebuffed all attempts at contact, and gifts of food or tools.

That was the case with the man of the hole, whose relatives are all believed to have been massacred in the 1980s by farmers. His name comes from the 3m-deep holes he would dig around his territory, probably as hunting traps.

“He was a witness to the genocide process and the previous contact he had with non-indigenous people was when they killed his family,” Santos said.

That trauma was evident when a group of researchers from the Brazilian government briefly tried to approach him in 1996. His mood was described in a contemporary report as “terrified and extremely aggressive”. He shot an arrow at one of the team. No further attempt was made to contact him, although he was filmed briefly during a chance encounter in 2018.

By then, much of the land around his hideout had been felled. He lived on “an island of forest in the middle of deforestation”, said Ivaneide Bandeira Cardozo, who leads a group dedicated to protecting the forest and those who live within it.

The man of the hole is believed to have died of natural causes and it is assumed he was aware he was dying, which is perhaps why he covered himself in feathers in his final days.

Brazil's official protection agency for indigenous people, Funai, says there is evidence of at least 114 so-called uncontacted tribes in Brazil, although the existence of only 28 has been confirmed.

123RF Five hundred years ago, there were several thousand tribes living across the Amazon. Today, about 790 of those indigenous tribes still exist (file photo).

Since 1987, government policy, codified in the 1988 constitution, has been one of no contact with isolated tribes, meaning interaction between them and any non-indigenous people is prohibited except in extreme circumstances.

That approach was a sharp reversal of the practice in the 1970s and early 1980s, when a rapidly modernising Brazil, under military rule, began to fell swathes of the rainforest. The construction of the 4000km Trans-Amazonian Highway in 1972 allowed far greater access and extraction of timber. Thousands of indigenous people were forced from their land.

There is serious concern that under the right-wing government of President Bolsonaro – a former soldier with a deep nostalgia for 1970s Brazil – the Amazon is again being plundered at an accelerating rate. Deforestation hit a 15-year high last year. Recent satellite data showed that 3750sqkm was destroyed in the first six months of this year.

Bolsonaro is also accused of deliberately undermining the sole government agency designated to protect uncontacted tribes. In 2019 he sacked the head of Funai after he resisted pressure to scale back forest preservation measures, according to reports. His replacement is a former police detective with links to agribusiness.

Cardozo said getting close to the most isolated groups was a delicate process. One rule is not to leave anything behind which might have been touched by outsiders and therefore could introduce infections.

“They have very low immunity, so anything left can contaminate and contribute to the genocide of these people,” she said.

Cardozo believes that at the present rate of invasion and destruction of their land, the remaining isolated tribes will, within 20 years, no longer have a place to hide from the outside world. More, like the man of the hole, will face extinction.

That, she said, would be a tragedy for all humanity. “To me, it is like you have destroyed a huge library, which you never even read.”

- The Times, London