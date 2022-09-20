Strong 7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast, one dead

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake has shaken Mexico's central Pacific coast, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage from the quake that hit at 1:05pm local time, according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

It said the quake was centred 37 kilometres southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 15.1km.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a shopping centre collapsed.

USGS The magnitude 7.6 quake was centred in the Colima-Michoacan border region of Mexico.

Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico's National Civil Defence agency said that based on historic data of tsunamis in Mexico, variations of as much as 82cm were possible in coastal water levels near the epicentre. The US Tsunami Warning Centre said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts within 300km of the epicentre.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

Fernando Llano/AP People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City.

“This is a coincidence,” that this is the third September 19 earthquake, said US Geological Survey seismologist Paul Earle. “There’s no physical reason or statistical bias toward earthquakes in any given month in Mexico.”

Nor is there a season or month for big earthquakes anywhere on the globe, Earle said. But there is a predictable thing: People seek and sometimes find coincidences that look like patterns.

“We knew we’d get this question as soon as it happened,” Earle said. “Sometimes there are just coincidences.”

The quake was not related to or caused by the drill an hour or so earlier, nor was it connected to a damaging quake in Taiwan the day before, Earle said.

Humberto Garza stood outside a restaurant in Mexico City's Roma neighbourhood holding his 3-year son. Like many milling about outside after the earthquake, Garza said the earthquake alarm sounded so soon after the annual simulation that he was not sure it was real.

“I heard the alarm, but it sounded really far away,” he said.

Outside the city's environmental ombudsman's office, dozens of employees waited. Some appeared visibly shaken.

Power was out in parts of the city, including stoplights, snarling the capital's already notorious traffic.

John Ristau, GNS Science Seismic Duty Officer, said that in their assessment “there is no tsunami risk to New Zealand. The magnitude doesn't meet our tsunami thresholds.”