Powerful 6.8 earthquake rattles Mexico, leaving 1 dead

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck Mexico early Thursday (local time), causing buildings to sway and leaving at least one person dead in the nation's capital.

The earthquake struck early Thursday shortly after 1 am, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast. The epicentre was about 46 kilometres south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of about 24.1 kilometres.

Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on the highway that connects Michoacan and Guerrero with the coast.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City early on Thursday (local time).

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday's quake. It was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that one woman died in a central neighbourhood when she fell down the stairs of her home.

Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP The earthquake struck early Thursday, three days after a deadly earthquake shook western and central Mexico.

The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday's more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19 in 1985, 2017 and now 2022.

The 2017 and 2022 September 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 quake that killed some 9500 people.