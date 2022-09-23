Powerful 6.8 earthquake rattles Mexico, leaving two dead

The earthquake struck early Thursday (local time), just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two.

A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early Thursday (NZT Friday), causing at least two deaths, damaging buildings and setting off landslides.

The earthquake struck at 1:19am near the epicentre of a magnitude 7.6 quake that hit three days earlier in the western state of Michoacan. It was also blamed for two deaths.

The US Geological Survey said Thursday’s earthquake was centred in a sparsely populated area 50 kilometres south-southwest of Aguililla, Michoacan, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres.

Michoacan’s state government said the quake was felt throughout the state. It reported damage to a building in the city of Uruapan and some landslides on highways. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that it was an aftershock from Monday’s quake and was also felt in the states of Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero.

READ MORE:

* Strong 7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico's Pacific coast, one dead

* Strong 7.0 quake hits near Mexico city, buildings sway in capital

* Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico



Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter that two people died – a woman who fell down the stairs of her home and a man who had a heart attack. Residents huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP People gather outside after an earthquake was felt in Mexico City early on Thursday (local time).

It also knocked out power in some areas, though service was soon restored.The earthquake rattled an already jittery country. Monday’s more powerful quake was the third major earthquake to strike on September 19 – in 1985, 2017 and now 2022.

Eduardo Verdugo/AP The earthquake struck early Thursday, three days after a deadly earthquake shook western and central Mexico.

The 2017 and 2022 September 19 quakes came very shortly after the annual earthquake drill conducted every September 19 to commemorate the devastating 1985 temblor that killed some 9500 people.