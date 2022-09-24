Quake of magnitude 6.1 hits in Pacific off southern Chile

The US Geological Survey said the epicentre was 10km below the surface, about 142km west of Ancud, a town 1120km south of the Chilean capital, Santiago.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 has struck in the Pacific off southern Chile, but there were no early reports of damage.

The National Emergency Office said in a tweet that authorities were checking for any “possible damage to people, alteration of basic services or infrastructure."

The Chilean navy’s Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

The US Tsunami Warning System also listed no tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat.

Chile sits along the so-called “Ring of Fire” of the Pacific, and it has frequent earthquakes.

In 2010, a quake of magnitude 8.8 set off a devastating tsunami that killed 526 people and collapsed more than 220,000 homes in the south-central part of the country.