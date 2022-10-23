Thieves in Chile make money rain down on highway following robbery

Alleged robbers in Chile dumped bags of money out of the window of their fleeing vehicle during a police chase.

Money rained over a highway in Chile after thieves accused of robbing a gambling hall were chased by police.

The alleged robbers were captured on a traffic camera throwing bags of Chilean pesos out of the window of a vehicle as they attempted to flee police pursuit, Sky News reported.

Most of the stolen money was recovered by local police, however some blew away in the wind or was taken by bystanders, according to the New York Post.

The vehicle’s drivers are accused of attempting to steal 10m pesos (NZD$17,911), reported the BBC.

Six people are said to have been arrested in connection to the robbery.

The money was reportedly taken from a gambling hall in the Chilean city of Pudahuel.

Chilean news outlet Coopertiva reported that thieves threatened an employee with a firearm during the robbery, but no one was injured in the incident.