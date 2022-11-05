Tourists taken hostage by Amazon tribe set free after protest

A group of tourists were travelling by boat in northeastern Peru when they were taken hostage.

An indigenous leader in Peru’s Amazon region has announced that his community has released 98 riverboat passengers – 23 of them foreigners – who had been detained overnight as a protest to demand government attention to complaints of oil pollution.

Wadson Trujillo said the passengers, including citizens of Germany, the UK, Spain and France as well as Peru, had been sent en route to Iquitos, the main city in Peru’s Amazon region at 1.45pm local time. They had been held since the day before by locals from the Kukama communities.

Trujillo said the indigenous group would continue protests – and blocking the passage of boats – until the government gives them concrete help.

“We have seen ourselves obliged to take this measure to summon the attention of a state that has not paid attention to us for eight years,” he told The Associated Press by telephone.

Trujillo asked the government of President Pedro Castillo to declare an emergency in the area to deal with the effects of oil pollution.

He said oil spills in 2014 and again in September this year “have caused much damage” to the people who depend on fish from the river.

“The people have had to drink water and eat fish contaminated with petroleum without any government being concerned,” he said.

Trujillo said the spills had affected not only the roughly 1000 inhabitants of his township but nearly 80 other communities, many of which lack running water, electricity or telephone service.

Peru’s health ministry took blood samples in the region in 2016 and found that about half the tests from Cuninico showed levels of mercury and cadmium above levels recommended by the World Health Organisation.

“The children have those poisons in their blood. The people suffer from stomach problems – that is every day,” Trujillo said.

Prime Minister Aníbal Torres said in response to Indigenous demands that the “evils of 200 years of republican life cannot be resolved in a day, in a few months or in a few years”.