Strong magnitude 6 earthquake hits southern Mexico

A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake has shaken southern Mexico, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicentre was 4 kilometres northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. The area sits along Mexico’s Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defence was checking for damage, but so far there had been none reported.

López Obrador later posted a video on Twitter of a live conversation with Guerrero Govenor Evelyn Salgado in which she said there were no reports of damages or casualties.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.