Mad scenes as Buenos Aires celebrates Argentina's Fifa World Cup victory

Jubilant Argentina soccer fans flooded the streets of Buenos Aires on Monday following the nation’s dramatic win in the football World Cup final against France.

An estimated 2 million people converged around the iconic Obelisk in central Buenos Aires to celebrate after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium.

It was too much for some fans, who said “they almost died” from the excitement and needed a doctor.

Video of the celebrations in Buenos Aires showed fans climbed on top of lamp posts as crowds cheered and danced below, with the party raging long into the night.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, hailed a hero after scoring twice and converting his penalty in the shootout, was given particular praise. Fans even gathered outside his grandmother’s house, chanting and waving the Argentinian flag.